Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League Glance

September 16, 2019 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-Atlanta 93 58 .616 _
Washington 82 67 .550 10
Philadelphia 76 72 .514 15½
New York 77 73 .513 15½
Miami 52 98 .347 40½

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 84 66 .560 _
Chicago 82 68 .547 2
Milwaukee 81 69 .540 3
Cincinnati 70 81 .464 14½
Pittsburgh 65 85 .433 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 97 54 .642 _
Arizona 77 74 .510 20
San Francisco 72 78 .480 24½
San Diego 68 82 .453 28½
Colorado 66 85 .437 31

x-clinched division

___

Advertisement

Sunday’s Games

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Washington 7, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6

Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6

Colorado 10, San Diego 5

San Francisco 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday’s Games

Arizona 7, Miami 5

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

St. Louis 4, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2

Colorado 9, N.Y. Mets 4

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 15-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-9) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 9-7) at Milwaukee (González 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 12-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-13), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 8-13) at Colorado (Melville 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Smith 8-10) at Arizona (Young 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Modern Day Marine
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
9|17 5th Annual Government Employee...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Medic Competition

Today in History

1881: President James Garfield dies