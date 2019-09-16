All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Atlanta 93 58 .616 _ Washington 82 67 .550 10 Philadelphia 76 72 .514 15½ New York 77 73 .513 15½ Miami 52 98 .347 40½

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 84 66 .560 _ Chicago 82 68 .547 2 Milwaukee 81 69 .540 3 Cincinnati 70 81 .464 14½ Pittsburgh 65 85 .433 19

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 97 54 .642 _ Arizona 77 74 .510 20 San Francisco 72 78 .480 24½ San Diego 68 82 .453 28½ Colorado 66 85 .437 31

x-clinched division

Sunday’s Games

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 7, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6

Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6

Colorado 10, San Diego 5

San Francisco 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday’s Games

Arizona 7, Miami 5

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

St. Louis 4, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2

Colorado 9, N.Y. Mets 4

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 15-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-9) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 9-7) at Milwaukee (González 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 12-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-13), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 8-13) at Colorado (Melville 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Smith 8-10) at Arizona (Young 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

