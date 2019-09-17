Listen Live Sports

...

National League Glance

September 17, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-Atlanta 93 59 .612 _
Washington 83 67 .553 9
New York 78 73 .517 14½
Philadelphia 77 72 .517 14½
Miami 53 98 .351 39½

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 84 67 .556 _
Chicago 82 69 .543 2
Milwaukee 82 69 .543 2
Cincinnati 71 81 .467 13½
Pittsburgh 65 86 .430 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 98 54 .645 _
Arizona 77 75 .507 21
San Francisco 73 78 .483 24½
San Diego 68 83 .450 29½
Colorado 66 86 .434 32

x-clinched division

___

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

St. Louis 4, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2

Colorado 9, N.Y. Mets 4

Arizona 7, Miami 5

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

Washington 6, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1

San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings

Miami 12, Arizona 6

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Scherzer 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 12-9), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 5-13) at Arizona (Leake 11-11), 3:40 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacín 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 8-12) at Atlanta (Teheran 10-9), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

