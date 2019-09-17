All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|93
|59
|.612
|_
|Washington
|83
|67
|.553
|9
|New York
|78
|73
|.517
|14½
|Philadelphia
|77
|72
|.517
|14½
|Miami
|53
|98
|.351
|39½
z-clinched playoff berth
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|84
|67
|.556
|_
|Chicago
|82
|69
|.543
|2
|Milwaukee
|82
|69
|.543
|2
|Cincinnati
|71
|81
|.467
|13½
|Pittsburgh
|65
|86
|.430
|19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|98
|54
|.645
|_
|Arizona
|77
|75
|.507
|21
|San Francisco
|73
|78
|.483
|24½
|San Diego
|68
|83
|.450
|29½
|Colorado
|66
|86
|.434
|32
x-clinched division
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1
St. Louis 4, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2
Colorado 9, N.Y. Mets 4
Arizona 7, Miami 5
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5
Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4
Washington 6, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1
San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings
Miami 12, Arizona 6
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Scherzer 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 12-9), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 5-13) at Arizona (Leake 11-11), 3:40 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacín 3-10), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 8-12) at Atlanta (Teheran 10-9), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
