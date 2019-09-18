Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League Glance

September 18, 2019 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-Atlanta 93 60 .608 _
Washington 83 68 .550 9
New York 79 73 .520 13½
Philadelphia 78 72 .520 13½
Miami 53 99 .349 39½

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 85 67 .559 _
Chicago 82 70 .539 3
Milwaukee 82 70 .539 3
Cincinnati 72 81 .471 13½
Pittsburgh 65 87 .428 20

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 98 55 .641 _
Arizona 78 75 .510 20
San Francisco 74 78 .487 23½
San Diego 69 83 .454 28½
Colorado 66 87 .431 32

x-clinched division

___

Advertisement

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

Washington 6, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1

San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Miami 12, Arizona 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 1

Arizona 5, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 4

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 11, Boston 3

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 12-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 12-4), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 10-8) at Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-9), 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year