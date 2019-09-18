All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|93
|60
|.608
|_
|Washington
|83
|68
|.550
|9
|New York
|79
|73
|.520
|13½
|Philadelphia
|78
|72
|.520
|13½
|Miami
|53
|99
|.349
|39½
z-clinched playoff berth
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|85
|67
|.559
|_
|Chicago
|82
|70
|.539
|3
|Milwaukee
|82
|70
|.539
|3
|Cincinnati
|72
|81
|.471
|13½
|Pittsburgh
|65
|87
|.428
|20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|98
|55
|.641
|_
|Arizona
|78
|75
|.510
|20
|San Francisco
|74
|78
|.487
|23½
|San Diego
|69
|83
|.454
|28½
|Colorado
|66
|87
|.431
|32
x-clinched division
___
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4
Washington 6, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1
San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings
Miami 12, Arizona 6
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Washington 1
Arizona 5, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 4
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1
San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 11, Boston 3
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 12-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 12-4), 12:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 10-8) at Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-9), 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.