Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League Glance

September 19, 2019 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-Atlanta 94 60 .610 _
Washington 83 68 .550
New York 79 73 .520 14
Philadelphia 78 73 .517 14½
Miami 53 99 .349 40

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 86 67 .562 _
Milwaukee 83 70 .542 3
Chicago 82 71 .536 4
Cincinnati 72 81 .471 14
Pittsburgh 65 88 .425 21

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 98 55 .641 _
Arizona 78 75 .510 20
San Francisco 74 79 .484 24
San Diego 69 84 .451 29
Colorado 66 87 .431 32

x-clinched division

___

Advertisement

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 1

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Arizona 5, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 4

Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 11, Boston 3

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

Boston 5, San Francisco 4

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 9-8) at Miami (Dugger 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 5-9) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 7-5), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 11-14) at San Diego (Lauer 8-9), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 14-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year