All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|94
|60
|.610
|_
|Washington
|83
|68
|.550
|9½
|New York
|79
|73
|.520
|14
|Philadelphia
|78
|73
|.517
|14½
|Miami
|53
|99
|.349
|40
z-clinched playoff berth
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|86
|67
|.562
|_
|Milwaukee
|83
|70
|.542
|3
|Chicago
|82
|71
|.536
|4
|Cincinnati
|72
|81
|.471
|14
|Pittsburgh
|65
|88
|.425
|21
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|98
|55
|.641
|_
|Arizona
|78
|75
|.510
|20
|San Francisco
|74
|79
|.484
|24
|San Diego
|69
|84
|.451
|29
|Colorado
|66
|87
|.431
|32
x-clinched division
___
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Washington 1
Arizona 5, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 4
Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1
San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 11, Boston 3
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4
Boston 5, San Francisco 4
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-6), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 9-8) at Miami (Dugger 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 5-9) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 7-5), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 11-14) at San Diego (Lauer 8-9), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 14-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
