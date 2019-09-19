All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Atlanta 94 60 .610 _ Washington 83 68 .550 9½ New York 79 73 .520 14 Philadelphia 78 73 .517 14½ Miami 53 99 .349 40

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 86 67 .562 _ Milwaukee 83 70 .542 3 Chicago 82 71 .536 4 Cincinnati 72 81 .471 14 Pittsburgh 65 88 .425 21

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 98 55 .641 _ Arizona 78 75 .510 20 San Francisco 74 79 .484 24 San Diego 69 84 .451 29 Colorado 66 87 .431 32

x-clinched division

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 1

Arizona 5, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 4

Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 11, Boston 3

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

Boston 5, San Francisco 4

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 9-8) at Miami (Dugger 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 5-9) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 7-5), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 11-14) at San Diego (Lauer 8-9), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 14-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

