Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League Glance

September 20, 2019 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 95 60 .613 _
Washington 84 68 .553
New York 80 73 .523 14
Philadelphia 78 74 .513 15½
Miami 53 100 .346 41

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 87 67 .565 _
Milwaukee 84 70 .545 3
Chicago 82 72 .532 5
Cincinnati 72 82 .468 15
Pittsburgh 65 89 .422 22

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 99 55 .643 _
Arizona 79 75 .513 20
San Francisco 74 80 .481 25
San Diego 69 85 .448 30
Colorado 66 88 .429 33

x-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

Advertisement

Boston 5, San Francisco 4

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 6, San Francisco 0

L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 5

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 1

Washington 6, Miami 4

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 9, San Diego 0

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Hudson 16-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-9), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 17-6) at Miami (Hernandez 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Vargas 6-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-2) at Milwaukee (Davies 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 1-0) at Atlanta (Fried 16-6), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 3-6) at San Diego (Quantrill 6-8), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (González 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Defense meets with French Minister of Armed Forces

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson