All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|95
|60
|.613
|_
|Washington
|84
|68
|.553
|9½
|New York
|80
|73
|.523
|14
|Philadelphia
|78
|74
|.513
|15½
|Miami
|53
|100
|.346
|41
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|87
|67
|.565
|_
|Milwaukee
|84
|70
|.545
|3
|Chicago
|82
|72
|.532
|5
|Cincinnati
|72
|82
|.468
|15
|Pittsburgh
|65
|89
|.422
|22
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|99
|55
|.643
|_
|Arizona
|79
|75
|.513
|20
|San Francisco
|74
|80
|.481
|25
|San Diego
|69
|85
|.448
|30
|Colorado
|66
|88
|.429
|33
x-clinched division
___
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4
Boston 5, San Francisco 4
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Atlanta 6, San Francisco 0
L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 5
Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 1
Washington 6, Miami 4
Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 9, San Diego 0
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis (Hudson 16-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-9), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 17-6) at Miami (Hernandez 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Vargas 6-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-2) at Milwaukee (Davies 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 1-0) at Atlanta (Fried 16-6), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 3-6) at San Diego (Quantrill 6-8), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (González 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.
