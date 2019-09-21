Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

September 21, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 96 60 .615 _
Washington 85 68 .556
New York 80 74 .519 15
Philadelphia 79 74 .516 15½
Miami 53 101 .344 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 88 67 .568 _
Milwaukee 85 70 .548 3
Chicago 82 73 .529 6
Cincinnati 73 82 .471 15
Pittsburgh 65 90 .419 23

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 99 56 .639 _
Arizona 80 75 .516 19
San Francisco 74 81 .477 25
San Diego 69 86 .445 30
Colorado 67 88 .432 32

x-clinched division

___

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 6, San Francisco 0

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 1

Washington 6, Miami 4

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 9, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 5

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 8

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

Washington 10, Miami 4, 10 innings

Arizona 4, San Diego 2

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-9) at Cincinnati (Bauer 11-12), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 1-1) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-6), 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-7), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 12-8) at San Diego (Richards 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 10-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

