All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|96
|60
|.615
|_
|Washington
|85
|68
|.556
|9½
|New York
|80
|74
|.519
|15
|Philadelphia
|79
|74
|.516
|15½
|Miami
|53
|101
|.344
|42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|88
|67
|.568
|_
|Milwaukee
|85
|70
|.548
|3
|Chicago
|82
|73
|.529
|6
|Cincinnati
|73
|82
|.471
|15
|Pittsburgh
|65
|90
|.419
|23
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|99
|56
|.639
|_
|Arizona
|80
|75
|.516
|19
|San Francisco
|74
|81
|.477
|25
|San Diego
|69
|86
|.445
|30
|Colorado
|67
|88
|.432
|32
x-clinched division
___
Friday’s Games
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Atlanta 6, San Francisco 0
Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 1
Washington 6, Miami 4
Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 9, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 5
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 8
Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 8, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4
Washington 10, Miami 4, 10 innings
Arizona 4, San Diego 2
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-9) at Cincinnati (Bauer 11-12), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 1-1) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-6), 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-7), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 12-8) at San Diego (Richards 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 10-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
