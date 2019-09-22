Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

September 22, 2019 10:01 am
 
< a min read
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 96 61 .611 _
Washington 85 69 .552
New York 81 74 .523 14
Philadelphia 79 74 .516 15
Miami 54 101 .348 41

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-St. Louis 89 67 .571 _
Milwaukee 86 70 .551 3
Chicago 82 74 .526 7
Cincinnati 73 83 .468 16
Pittsburgh 65 91 .417 24

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 100 56 .641 _
Arizona 80 76 .513 20
San Francisco 75 81 .481 25
San Diego 70 86 .449 30
Colorado 67 89 .429 33

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 8

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

Washington 10, Miami 4, 10 innings

Arizona 4, San Diego 2

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 3

Miami 5, Washington 3

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 4

San Diego 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 9-12) at Washington (Corbin 13-7), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Smith 9-10) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-9), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 13-9) at Arizona (Young 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

