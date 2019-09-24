Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League Glance

September 24, 2019 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 96 62 .608 _
z-Washington 88 69 .561
New York 82 75 .522 13½
Philadelphia 79 78 .503 16½
Miami 55 102 .350 40½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-St. Louis 90 67 .573 _
Milwaukee 87 70 .554 3
Chicago 82 75 .522 8
Cincinnati 73 84 .465 17
Pittsburgh 66 91 .420 24

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 101 56 .643 _
Arizona 80 77 .510 21
San Francisco 75 82 .478 26
San Diego 70 87 .446 31
Colorado 68 89 .433 33

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Advertisement

Monday’s Games

Washington 7, Philadelphia 2

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 9, Arizona 7

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 4, Philadelphia 1, 1st game

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

Colorado 8, San Francisco 5, 16 innings

Washington 6, Philadelphia 5, 2nd game

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 11 innings

Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 12-14), 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-7) at Washington (Sánchez 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Dugger 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at San Francisco (Samardzija 11-12), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at San Diego (Lamet 3-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Defense Logistics Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches