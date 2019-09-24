All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|96
|62
|.608
|_
|z-Washington
|88
|69
|.561
|7½
|New York
|82
|75
|.522
|13½
|Philadelphia
|79
|78
|.503
|16½
|Miami
|55
|102
|.350
|40½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-St. Louis
|90
|67
|.573
|_
|Milwaukee
|87
|70
|.554
|3
|Chicago
|82
|75
|.522
|8
|Cincinnati
|73
|84
|.465
|17
|Pittsburgh
|66
|91
|.420
|24
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|101
|56
|.643
|_
|Arizona
|80
|77
|.510
|21
|San Francisco
|75
|82
|.478
|26
|San Diego
|70
|87
|.446
|31
|Colorado
|68
|89
|.433
|33
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Monday’s Games
Washington 7, Philadelphia 2
Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 9, Arizona 7
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 4, Philadelphia 1, 1st game
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2
Colorado 8, San Francisco 5, 16 innings
Washington 6, Philadelphia 5, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 11 innings
Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 12-14), 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 4-7) at Washington (Sánchez 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Dugger 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at San Francisco (Samardzija 11-12), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at San Diego (Lamet 3-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
