National League Glance

September 25, 2019 4:37 am
 
1 min read
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 97 62 .610 _
y-Washington 89 69 .563
New York 83 75 .525 13½
Philadelphia 79 79 .500 17½
Miami 55 103 .348 41½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-St. Louis 90 69 .566 _
z-Milwaukee 88 70 .557
Chicago 82 76 .519
Cincinnati 73 85 .462 16½
Pittsburgh 67 91 .424 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 102 56 .646 _
Arizona 82 77 .516 20½
San Francisco 76 82 .481 26
San Diego 70 88 .443 32
Colorado 68 90 .430 34

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 4, Philadelphia 1, 1st game

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

Washington 6, Philadelphia 5, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 11 innings

Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3

Colorado 8, San Francisco 5, 16 innings

Arizona 3, St. Louis 2, 19 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 9, St. Louis 7

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 2

Washington 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2

San Francisco 2, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 4

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 7-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-7), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 15-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 10-9), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-11) at San Francisco (Beede 5-10), 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Vargas 7-8) at Washington (Strasburg 17-6), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

