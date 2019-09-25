All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|97
|62
|.610
|_
|y-Washington
|89
|69
|.563
|7½
|New York
|83
|75
|.525
|13½
|Philadelphia
|79
|79
|.500
|17½
|Miami
|55
|103
|.348
|41½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-St. Louis
|90
|69
|.566
|_
|z-Milwaukee
|88
|70
|.557
|1½
|Chicago
|82
|76
|.519
|7½
|Cincinnati
|73
|85
|.462
|16½
|Pittsburgh
|67
|91
|.424
|22½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|102
|56
|.646
|_
|Arizona
|82
|77
|.516
|20½
|San Francisco
|76
|82
|.481
|26
|San Diego
|70
|88
|.443
|32
|Colorado
|68
|90
|.430
|34
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 4, Philadelphia 1, 1st game
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2
Washington 6, Philadelphia 5, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 11 innings
Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3
Colorado 8, San Francisco 5, 16 innings
Arizona 3, St. Louis 2, 19 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 9, St. Louis 7
Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 2
Washington 5, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2
San Francisco 2, Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 4
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Anderson 7-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-7), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 15-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 10-9), 3:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-11) at San Francisco (Beede 5-10), 3:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Vargas 7-8) at Washington (Strasburg 17-6), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
