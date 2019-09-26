All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|97
|62
|.610
|_
|y-Washington
|90
|69
|.566
|7
|New York
|83
|76
|.522
|14
|Philadelphia
|79
|80
|.497
|18
|Miami
|56
|103
|.352
|41
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-St. Louis
|90
|69
|.566
|_
|z-Milwaukee
|89
|70
|.560
|1
|Chicago
|82
|76
|.519
|7½
|Cincinnati
|73
|86
|.459
|17
|Pittsburgh
|67
|91
|.424
|22½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|103
|56
|.648
|_
|Arizona
|82
|77
|.516
|21
|San Francisco
|77
|82
|.484
|26
|San Diego
|70
|89
|.440
|33
|Colorado
|68
|91
|.428
|35
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 9, St. Louis 7
Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 2
Washington 5, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2
San Francisco 2, Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 4
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0
San Francisco 8, Colorado 3
Washington 6, Philadelphia 3
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-9) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-6), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 8-6) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 5-8) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-8), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-13), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 10-7) at Colorado (González 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 16-7), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 8-10) at Arizona (Weaver 4-3), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-4) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
