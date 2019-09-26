Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

September 26, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 97 62 .610 _
y-Washington 90 69 .566 7
New York 83 76 .522 14
Philadelphia 79 80 .497 18
Miami 56 103 .352 41

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-St. Louis 90 69 .566 _
z-Milwaukee 89 70 .560 1
Chicago 82 76 .519
Cincinnati 73 86 .459 17
Pittsburgh 67 91 .424 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 103 56 .648 _
Arizona 82 77 .516 21
San Francisco 77 82 .484 26
San Diego 70 89 .440 33
Colorado 68 91 .428 35

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 9, St. Louis 7

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 2

Washington 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2

San Francisco 2, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 4

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0

San Francisco 8, Colorado 3

Washington 6, Philadelphia 3

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-9) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-6), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 8-6) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 5-8) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-13), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 10-7) at Colorado (González 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 16-7), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 8-10) at Arizona (Weaver 4-3), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-4) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

