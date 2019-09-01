Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Nationals play Marlins, look to build on Strasburg’s solid showing

September 1, 2019 3:11 am
 
Miami Marlins (48-87, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (76-58, second in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Caleb Smith (8-8, 4.05 ERA) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (10-6, 3.15 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -258; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Stephen Strasburg. Strasburg went eight innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with 14 strikeouts against Miami.

The Nationals are 33-24 against the rest of their division. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .338 is fourth in the league. Anthony Rendon leads the lineup with an OBP of .406.

The Marlins are 20-45 against NL East Division teams. Miami has slugged .368, last in the majors. Garrett Cooper leads the team with a .424 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 12 home runs. The Nationals won the last meeting 7-0. Stephen Strasburg earned his 16th victory and Rendon went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs for Washington. Pablo Lopez took his seventh loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 71 extra base hits and is batting .335. Juan Soto is 12-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 15 home runs and is batting .265. Jorge Alfaro is 12-for-29 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 8-2, .289 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Sean Doolittle: (knee), Adam Eaton: (knee), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

