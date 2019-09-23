Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA Calendar

September 23, 2019 9:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Sept. 28 — Training camps open for teams playing international exhibition games.

Oct. 1 — Training camps open for all other teams.

Oct. 18 — Preseason ends.

Oct. 21 — Rosters set for opening night (5 p.m. EDT).

Advertisement

Oct. 22 — Regular season opens.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

2020

Jan. 5 — 10-day contracts can be signed.

Jan. 10 — All contracts guaranteed for rest of season.

Feb. 6 — Trade deadline (3 p.m. EST)

Feb. 14-16 — All-Star weekend, Chicago.

April 15 — Regular season ends.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

April 18 — Playoffs begin.

May 19 — Draft lottery, Chicago.

May 21-24 — Draft combine, Chicago.

June 4 — NBA Finals begin.

June 25 — NBA draft.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations visits Japan to meet with allies

Today in History

1789: George Washington appoints first Cabinet