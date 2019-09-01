NCAA Football

All Times EDT SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 19 24 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 38 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 26 West Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 44 23 1 0 44 23 Ark-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 39 Grambling 0 0 0 0 0 1 9 31 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 34 Texas Southern 0 1 23 44 0 1 23 44

Thursday’s Games

UAB 24, Alabama St. 19

Saturday’s Games

Prairie View 44, Texas Southern 23

Tennessee St. 26, MVSU 20

McNeese St. 34, Southern U. 28

Southern Miss. 38, Alcorn St. 10

Louisiana-Monroe 31, Grambling St. 9

TCU 39, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7

Sunday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson St. at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Morehouse vs. Alabama A&M at Canton, Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Southern U. at Memphis, Noon

Grambling St. at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

MVSU at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Mississippi College at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Houston, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 7 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 30 La.-Monroe 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 9 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 7 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 30 37 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 30 Ga. Southn 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 55 La.-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 38 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 35 Texas St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 41

Thursday’s Games

Texas A&M 41, Texas St. 7

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21

Mississippi St. 38, Louisiana-Lafayette 28

Appalachian St. 42, ETSU 7

Georgia St. 38, Tennessee 30

E. Michigan 30, Coastal Carolina 23

Troy 17, Campbell 7

SMU 37, Arkansas St. 30

LSU 55, Georgia Southern 3

Louisiana-Monroe 31, Grambling St. 9

Saturday, Sept. 7

Charlotte at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Florida St., 5 p.m.

Maine at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Furman at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Wyoming at Texas St., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS All Games W L PF PA Army 1 0 14 7 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 BYU 0 1 12 30 Liberty 0 1 0 24 New Mexico St. 0 1 7 58 UMass 0 1 21 48

Thursday’s Games

Utah 30, BYU 12

Friday’s Games

Army 14, Rice 7

Rutgers 48, UMass 21

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 24, Liberty 0

Washington St. 58, New Mexico St. 7

Monday’s Games

Notre Dame at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Army at Michigan, Noon

New Mexico St. at Alabama, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at UMass, 6 p.m.

BYU at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

