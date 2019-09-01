NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|24
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|38
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|26
|West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|44
|23
|1
|0
|44
|23
|Ark-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|39
|Grambling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|31
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|34
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|23
|44
|0
|1
|23
|44
___
UAB 24, Alabama St. 19
Prairie View 44, Texas Southern 23
Tennessee St. 26, MVSU 20
McNeese St. 34, Southern U. 28
Southern Miss. 38, Alcorn St. 10
Louisiana-Monroe 31, Grambling St. 9
TCU 39, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7
Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson St. at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Morehouse vs. Alabama A&M at Canton, Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Memphis, Noon
Grambling St. at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Tuskegee at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
MVSU at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Mississippi College at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Houston, 8 p.m.
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|7
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|30
|La.-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|9
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|7
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|37
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|30
|Ga. Southn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|55
|La.-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|38
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|35
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|41
___
Texas A&M 41, Texas St. 7
Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21
Mississippi St. 38, Louisiana-Lafayette 28
Appalachian St. 42, ETSU 7
Georgia St. 38, Tennessee 30
E. Michigan 30, Coastal Carolina 23
Troy 17, Campbell 7
SMU 37, Arkansas St. 30
LSU 55, Georgia Southern 3
Louisiana-Monroe 31, Grambling St. 9
Charlotte at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Florida St., 5 p.m.
Maine at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Furman at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Wyoming at Texas St., 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.
|MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|1
|0
|14
|7
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BYU
|0
|1
|12
|30
|Liberty
|0
|1
|0
|24
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|7
|58
|UMass
|0
|1
|21
|48
___
Utah 30, BYU 12
Army 14, Rice 7
Rutgers 48, UMass 21
Syracuse 24, Liberty 0
Washington St. 58, New Mexico St. 7
Notre Dame at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Army at Michigan, Noon
New Mexico St. at Alabama, 4 p.m.
S. Illinois at UMass, 6 p.m.
BYU at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
