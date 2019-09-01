NCAA Football

All Times EDT SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE East Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 1 0 30 6 1 0 30 6 Florida 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 20 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 24 Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 37 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 24 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 1 30 38 Vanderbilt 0 1 6 30 0 1 6 30 West Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 3 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 13 Auburn 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 21 LSU 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 3 Mississippi St 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 28 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 7 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 15

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas A&M 41, Texas St. 7

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky 38, Toledo 24

Memphis 15, Mississippi 10

Mississippi St. 38, Louisiana-Lafayette 28

Georgia St. 38, Tennessee 30

Alabama 42, Duke 3

North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20

Arkansas 20, Portland St. 13

Auburn 27, Oregon 21

LSU 55, Georgia Southern 3

Wyoming 37, Missouri 31

Georgia 30, Vanderbilt 6

Saturday, Sept. 7

West Virginia at Missouri, Noon

Vanderbilt at Purdue, Noon

Charleston Southern at South Carolina, Noon

Texas A&M at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., 3:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Georgia, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Alabama, 4 p.m.

BYU at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

LSU at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulane at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 1 0 49 27 1 0 49 27 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 10 Furman 0 0 0 0 1 0 46 13 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 42 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 28 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 56 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 28 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 2 80 104 W. Carolina 0 1 27 49 0 1 27 49

___

Thursday’s Games

Chattanooga 24, E. Illinois 10

Saturday’s Games

Furman 46, Charleston Southern 13

Towson 28, The Citadel 21

Appalachian St. 42, ETSU 7

Mercer 49, W. Carolina 27

SC State 28, Wofford 13

Marshall 56, VMI 17

Tennessee Tech 59, Samford 58, 2OT

Saturday, Sept. 7

W. Carolina at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

Mars Hill at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Elon, 2 p.m.

Furman at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Shorter at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 28 Lamar 0 0 0 0 1 0 65 16 McNeese 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 28 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 14 Abilene Chrstn 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 51 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 1 34 36 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 35 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 49 NorthwesternSt 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 42 Sam Houston 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 39 S.F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 56

___

Thursday’s Games

UT Martin 42, Northwestern St. 20

Cent. Arkansas 35, W. Kentucky 28

Lamar 65, Bethel (Tenn.) 16

SE Louisiana 35, Jacksonville St. 14

Saturday’s Games

UTSA 35, Incarnate Word 7

New Mexico 39, Sam Houston St. 31

Baylor 56, Stephen F. Austin 17

Kansas St. 49, Nicholls 14

McNeese St. 34, Southern U. 28

North Texas 51, Abilene Christian 31

UTEP 36, Houston Baptist 34

Saturday, Sept. 7

Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Texas Wesleyan at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Lamar, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Midwestern St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Arizona Christian at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Okla. Panhandle St. at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

