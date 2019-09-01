NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|30
|6
|1
|0
|30
|6
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|20
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|24
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|37
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|24
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|38
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|6
|30
|0
|1
|6
|30
|West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|3
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|13
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|21
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|3
|Mississippi St
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|28
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|7
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|15
___
Texas A&M 41, Texas St. 7
Kentucky 38, Toledo 24
Memphis 15, Mississippi 10
Mississippi St. 38, Louisiana-Lafayette 28
Georgia St. 38, Tennessee 30
Alabama 42, Duke 3
North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20
Arkansas 20, Portland St. 13
Auburn 27, Oregon 21
LSU 55, Georgia Southern 3
Wyoming 37, Missouri 31
Georgia 30, Vanderbilt 6
West Virginia at Missouri, Noon
Vanderbilt at Purdue, Noon
Charleston Southern at South Carolina, Noon
Texas A&M at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., 3:30 p.m.
Murray St. at Georgia, 4 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Alabama, 4 p.m.
BYU at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
LSU at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tulane at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|1
|0
|49
|27
|1
|0
|49
|27
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|10
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|46
|13
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|42
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|28
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|56
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|28
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|80
|104
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|27
|49
|0
|1
|27
|49
___
Chattanooga 24, E. Illinois 10
Furman 46, Charleston Southern 13
Towson 28, The Citadel 21
Appalachian St. 42, ETSU 7
Mercer 49, W. Carolina 27
SC State 28, Wofford 13
Marshall 56, VMI 17
Tennessee Tech 59, Samford 58, 2OT
W. Carolina at NC State, 12:30 p.m.
Mars Hill at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Elon, 2 p.m.
Furman at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Shorter at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|28
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|65
|16
|McNeese
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|28
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|14
|Abilene Chrstn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|51
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|36
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|35
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|49
|NorthwesternSt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|42
|Sam Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|39
|S.F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|56
___
UT Martin 42, Northwestern St. 20
Cent. Arkansas 35, W. Kentucky 28
Lamar 65, Bethel (Tenn.) 16
SE Louisiana 35, Jacksonville St. 14
UTSA 35, Incarnate Word 7
New Mexico 39, Sam Houston St. 31
Baylor 56, Stephen F. Austin 17
Kansas St. 49, Nicholls 14
McNeese St. 34, Southern U. 28
North Texas 51, Abilene Christian 31
UTEP 36, Houston Baptist 34
Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Texas Wesleyan at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Lamar, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Midwestern St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Arizona Christian at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Okla. Panhandle St. at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
