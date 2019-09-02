BC-FBC–FBC Glance,5th add

|All Times EDT
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|North
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|13
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|7
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|58
|7
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|14
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|36
|52
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|27
|South
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ariz. St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|7
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|31
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|23
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|12
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|38
|45
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|24
___
Cincinnati 24, UCLA 14
Arizona St. 30, Kent St. 7
Utah 30, BYU 12
Colorado 52, Colorado St. 31
Oklahoma St. 52, Oregon St. 36
Washington 47, E. Washington 14
Stanford 17, Northwestern 7
California 27, UC Davis 13
Auburn 27, Oregon 21
Washington St. 58, New Mexico St. 7
Southern Cal 31, Fresno St. 23
Sacramento St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
N. Illinois at Utah, 1 p.m.
Nebraska at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at UCLA, 4:15 p.m.
N. Colorado at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Nevada at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
Stanford at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
California at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 10:45 p.m.
Oregon St. at Hawaii, 11:59 p.m.
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|56
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|26
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|27
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|45
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|30
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|14
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|82
___
St. Francis (Pa.) 14, Lehigh 13
Davidson 27, Georgetown 20
Temple 56, Bucknell 12
Air Force 48, Colgate 7
Navy 45, Holy Cross 7
CCSU 26, Fordham 23
William & Mary 30, Lafayette 17
Marist at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
Lehigh at Villanova, 6 p.m.
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|20
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|7
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|57
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|47
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|38
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|52
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|53
___
Morehead St. 44, Union (Ky.) 7
E. Kentucky 53, Valparaiso 7
Richmond 38, Jacksonville 19
Davidson 27, Georgetown 20
N. Dakota St. 57, Butler 10
North Dakota 47, Drake 7
Cal Poly 52, San Diego 34
Presbyterian at Stetson, ppd.
Marist at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Dayton at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
UC Davis at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Indiana Wesleyan at Butler, 6 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Davidson, 6 p.m.
Louisiana College at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Truman St. at Drake, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
