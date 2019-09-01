NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|46
|3
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|10
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|20
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|42
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|30
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|38
|West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|21
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|23
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|10
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|13
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|34
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|38
___
Buffalo 38, Robert Morris 10
Bowling Green 46, Morgan St. 3
Cent. Michigan 38, Albany (NY) 21
Arizona St. 30, Kent St. 7
Indiana 34, Ball St. 24
Illinois 42, Akron 3
Kentucky 38, Toledo 24
Ohio 41, Rhode Island 20
E. Michigan 30, Coastal Carolina 23
W. Michigan 48, Monmouth (NJ) 13
N. Illinois 24, Illinois St. 10
Iowa 38, Miami (Ohio) 14
Ohio at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.
UAB at Akron, Noon
Kennesaw St. at Kent St., Noon
Bowling Green at Kansas St., Noon
N. Illinois at Utah, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Miami (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|21
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|13
|Beth.-Cook.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|31
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|62
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|79
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|46
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|41
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|24
___
Delaware 31, Delaware St. 13
Bowling Green 46, Morgan St. 3
UCF 62, Florida A&M 0
Austin Peay 41, NC Central 10
Maryland 79, Howard 0
NC A&T 24, Elon 21
SC State 28, Wofford 13
Old Dominion 24, Norfolk St. 21
Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson St. at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Howard at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Lane at SC State, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
NC Central at Towson, 6 p.m.
NC A&T at Duke, 6 p.m.
Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|57
|10
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|22
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|24
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|24
|Missouri St
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|37
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|29
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|28
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|44
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|31
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|26
___
SE Missouri 44, S. Illinois 26
North Alabama 26, W. Illinois 17
N. Arizona 37, Missouri St. 23
Minnesota 28, S. Dakota St. 21
Iowa St. 29, N. Iowa 26, 3OT
Kansas 24, Indiana St. 17
Montana 31, South Dakota 17
N. Dakota St. 57, Butler 10
N. Illinois 24, Illinois St. 10
Dayton at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Howard at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
S. Utah at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
S. Illinois at UMass, 6 p.m.
South Dakota at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
LIU at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.