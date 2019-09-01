NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|13
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|14
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|19
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|10
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|21
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|14
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|17
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|38
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|24
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|20
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|41
___
Richmond 38, Jacksonville 19
Stony Brook 35, Bryant 10
Delaware 31, Delaware St. 13
Cent. Michigan 38, Albany (NY) 21
Maine 42, Sacred Heart 14
Ohio 41, Rhode Island 20
West Virginia 20, James Madison 13
Towson 28, The Citadel 21
NC A&T 24, Elon 21
William & Mary 30, Lafayette 17
William & Mary at Virginia, 8 p.m.
New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
The Citadel at Elon, 2 p.m.
Richmond at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
Lehigh at Villanova, 6 p.m.
NC Central at Towson, 6 p.m.
Maine at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Bryant at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Delaware at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Utah St., 7:30 p.m.
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|28
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|17
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|21
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|45
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|42
|Middle Tenn.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|40
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|35
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|31
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|10
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|19
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|36
|34
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|7
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|45
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|14
___
Charlotte 49, Gardner-Webb 28
Cent. Arkansas 35, W. Kentucky 28
Tulane 42, FIU 14
UAB 24, Alabama St. 19
Army 14, Rice 7
Ohio St. 45, FAU 21
UTSA 35, Incarnate Word 7
Marshall 56, VMI 17
Old Dominion 24, Norfolk St. 21
Southern Miss. 38, Alcorn St. 10
Michigan 40, Middle Tennessee 21
North Texas 51, Abilene Christian 31
Texas 45, Louisiana Tech 14
UTEP 36, Houston Baptist 34
Wake Forest at Rice, 8 p.m.
Marshall at Boise St., 9 p.m.
UAB at Akron, Noon
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, Noon
Charlotte at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., 3:30 p.m.
UTSA at Baylor, 4 p.m.
W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.
UCF at FAU, 7 p.m.
North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
|IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
