NCAA Football

All Times EDT COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 13 Maine 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 14 Richmond 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 19 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 10 Towson 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 21 Villanova 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 14 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 17 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 38 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 24 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 20 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 41

Thursday’s Games

Richmond 38, Jacksonville 19

Stony Brook 35, Bryant 10

Delaware 31, Delaware St. 13

Cent. Michigan 38, Albany (NY) 21

Friday’s Games

Maine 42, Sacred Heart 14

Saturday’s Games

Ohio 41, Rhode Island 20

West Virginia 20, James Madison 13

Towson 28, The Citadel 21

NC A&T 24, Elon 21

William & Mary 30, Lafayette 17

Friday, Sept. 6

William & Mary at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at Elon, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Villanova, 6 p.m.

NC Central at Towson, 6 p.m.

Maine at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Delaware at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Utah St., 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 28 Marshall 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 17 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 21 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 45 FIU 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 42 Middle Tenn. 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 40 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 35 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 31 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 10 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 19 UTEP 0 0 0 0 1 0 36 34 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 7 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 45 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 14

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte 49, Gardner-Webb 28

Cent. Arkansas 35, W. Kentucky 28

Tulane 42, FIU 14

UAB 24, Alabama St. 19

Friday’s Games

Army 14, Rice 7

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 45, FAU 21

UTSA 35, Incarnate Word 7

Marshall 56, VMI 17

Old Dominion 24, Norfolk St. 21

Southern Miss. 38, Alcorn St. 10

Michigan 40, Middle Tennessee 21

North Texas 51, Abilene Christian 31

Texas 45, Louisiana Tech 14

UTEP 36, Houston Baptist 34

Friday, Sept. 6

Wake Forest at Rice, 8 p.m.

Marshall at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

UAB at Akron, Noon

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, Noon

Charlotte at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at Baylor, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.

UCF at FAU, 7 p.m.

North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

