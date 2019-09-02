BC-FBC–FBC Glance,1st add

|All Times EDT
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|34
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|17
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|23
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|77
|19
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|47
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|79
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|45
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|35
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|20
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|56
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|27
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
N. Arizona 37, Missouri St. 23
San Jose St. 35, N. Colorado 18
Washington 47, E. Washington 14
Montana 31, South Dakota 17
Penn St. 79, Idaho 7
Texas Tech 45, Montana St. 10
Arkansas 20, Portland St. 13
Cal Poly 52, San Diego 34
California 27, UC Davis 13
Sacramento St. 77, S. Oregon 19
San Diego St. 6, Weber St. 0
UNLV 56, S. Utah 23
Western Colorado at Idaho St., 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
UC Davis at San Diego, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Simon Fraser at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.
Cal Poly at Weber St., 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Montana St., 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Montana, 9 p.m.
Cent. Washington at Idaho, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 10:45 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|65
|7
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|17
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|17
|Chas. Sou.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|46
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|49
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|48
Charlotte 49, Gardner-Webb 28
North Alabama 26, W. Illinois 17
Furman 46, Charleston Southern 13
Troy 17, Campbell 7
Kennesaw St. 59, Point (Ga.) 0
Hampton 65, Elizabeth City St. 7
Presbyterian at Stetson, ppd.
W. Michigan 48, Monmouth (NJ) 13
Kennesaw St. at Kent St., Noon
Charleston Southern at South Carolina, Noon
Lafayette at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Shaw at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Virginia Union at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
North Alabama at Montana, 9 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|24
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|79
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|7
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|21
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|21
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|79
|7
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|21
|West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|3
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|14
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|21
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|21
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|17
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|34
Minnesota 28, S. Dakota St. 21
Wisconsin 49, South Florida 0
Michigan St. 28, Tulsa 7
Rutgers 48, UMass 21
Nevada 34, Purdue 31
Ohio St. 45, FAU 21
Indiana 34, Ball St. 24
Illinois 42, Akron 3
Maryland 79, Howard 0
Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21
Penn St. 79, Idaho 7
Stanford 17, Northwestern 7
Iowa 38, Miami (Ohio) 14
Michigan 40, Middle Tennessee 21
Army at Michigan, Noon
Rutgers at Iowa, Noon
Vanderbilt at Purdue, Noon
Syracuse at Maryland, Noon
Cincinnati at Ohio St., Noon
E. Illinois at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois at UConn, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
