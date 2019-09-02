BC-FBC–FBC Glance,1st add

Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
September 2, 2019 11:34 pm
 
All Times EDT
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 34
Montana 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 17
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 23
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 77 19
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 47
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 79
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 45
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 1 18 35
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 20
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 56
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 27
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 6

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona 37, Missouri St. 23

San Jose St. 35, N. Colorado 18

Saturday’s Games

Washington 47, E. Washington 14

Montana 31, South Dakota 17

Penn St. 79, Idaho 7

Texas Tech 45, Montana St. 10

Arkansas 20, Portland St. 13

Cal Poly 52, San Diego 34

California 27, UC Davis 13

Sacramento St. 77, S. Oregon 19

San Diego St. 6, Weber St. 0

UNLV 56, S. Utah 23

Thursday, Sept. 5

Western Colorado at Idaho St., 8:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Lindenwood (Mo.) at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

UC Davis at San Diego, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Simon Fraser at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

Cal Poly at Weber St., 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Montana St., 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Montana, 9 p.m.

Cent. Washington at Idaho, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10:45 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 0 65 7
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 17
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 17
Chas. Sou. 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 46
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 49
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 48

___

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte 49, Gardner-Webb 28

North Alabama 26, W. Illinois 17

Saturday’s Games

Furman 46, Charleston Southern 13

Troy 17, Campbell 7

Kennesaw St. 59, Point (Ga.) 0

Hampton 65, Elizabeth City St. 7

Presbyterian at Stetson, ppd.

W. Michigan 48, Monmouth (NJ) 13

Saturday, Sept. 7

Kennesaw St. at Kent St., Noon

Charleston Southern at South Carolina, Noon

Lafayette at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Shaw at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Virginia Union at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 24
Maryland 0 0 0 0 1 0 79 0
Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 7
Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 21
Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 21
Penn St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 79 7
Rutgers 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 21
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 3
Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 14
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 21
Nebraska 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 21
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 0
Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 17
Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 34

___

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 28, S. Dakota St. 21

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin 49, South Florida 0

Michigan St. 28, Tulsa 7

Rutgers 48, UMass 21

Nevada 34, Purdue 31

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 45, FAU 21

Indiana 34, Ball St. 24

Illinois 42, Akron 3

Maryland 79, Howard 0

Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21

Penn St. 79, Idaho 7

Stanford 17, Northwestern 7

Iowa 38, Miami (Ohio) 14

Michigan 40, Middle Tennessee 21

Saturday, Sept. 7

Army at Michigan, Noon

Rutgers at Iowa, Noon

Vanderbilt at Purdue, Noon

Syracuse at Maryland, Noon

Cincinnati at Ohio St., Noon

E. Illinois at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

