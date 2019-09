NCAA Football

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 14 Temple 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 12 UCF 0 0 0 0 1 0 62 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 21 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 34 South Florida 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 0 0 0 0 1 0 15 10 Navy 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 7 SMU 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 30 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 14 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 28

___

Thursday’s Games

UConn 24, Wagner 21

Cincinnati 24, UCLA 14

UCF 62, Florida A&M 0

Advertisement

Tulane 42, FIU 14

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin 49, South Florida 0

Michigan St. 28, Tulsa 7

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 15, Mississippi 10

NC State 34, East Carolina 6

Temple 56, Bucknell 12

Navy 45, Holy Cross 7

SMU 37, Arkansas St. 30

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Cincinnati at Ohio St., Noon

Southern U. at Memphis, Noon

South Florida at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Illinois at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

UCF at FAU, 7 p.m.

North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at San Jose St., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 1 0 35 28 1 0 35 28 Clemson 1 0 52 14 1 0 52 14 NC State 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 6 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 0 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 35 Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 36 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 1 0 30 14 1 0 30 14 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 20 Duke 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 42 Miami 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 24 Georgia Tech 0 1 14 52 0 1 14 52 Pittsburgh 0 1 14 30 0 1 14 30 Virginia Tech 0 1 28 35 0 1 28 35

___

Thursday’s Games

Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14

Friday’s Games

Wake Forest 38, Utah St. 35

Saturday’s Games

NC State 34, East Carolina 6

Alabama 42, Duke 3

North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20

Boston College 35, Virginia Tech 28

Syracuse 24, Liberty 0

Boise St. 36, Florida St. 31

Virginia 30, Pittsburgh 14

Monday’s Games

Notre Dame at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

Wake Forest at Rice, 8 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Ohio at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.

Syracuse at Maryland, Noon

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, Noon

W. Carolina at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

South Florida at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Florida St., 5 p.m.

NC A&T at Duke, 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Miami at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 17 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 29 26 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 14 Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 17 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 36 TCU 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 7 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 10 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 14 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 13 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 52, Oregon St. 36

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 29, N. Iowa 26, 3OT

Kansas 24, Indiana St. 17

West Virginia 20, James Madison 13

Texas Tech 45, Montana St. 10

Baylor 56, Stephen F. Austin 17

Kansas St. 49, Nicholls 14

Texas 45, Louisiana Tech 14

TCU 39, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

West Virginia at Missouri, Noon

Bowling Green at Kansas St., Noon

UTSA at Baylor, 4 p.m.

South Dakota at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 7 p.m.

LSU at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.