NCAA Football

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 0 0 0 0 3 0 155 41 Temple 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 29 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 1 59 69 UConn 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 52 South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 2 65 79 East Carolina 0 1 10 42 1 2 64 85 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 1 0 42 10 2 0 87 17 Memphis 0 0 0 0 3 0 112 40 SMU 0 0 0 0 3 0 133 74 Tulane 0 0 0 0 2 1 106 44 Houston 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 66 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 2 62 86

Friday’s Games

Houston at Washington St., 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple 20, Maryland 17

Cincinnati 35, Miami (Ohio) 13

UCF 45, Stanford 27

Memphis 42, South Alabama 6

Oklahoma St. 40, Tulsa 21

Navy 42, East Carolina 10

South Florida 55, SC State 16

SMU 47, Texas St. 17

Tulane 58, Missouri St. 6

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

UConn at Indiana, Noon

SMU at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

UCF at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 2 0 93 20 3 0 117 30 Boston College 1 0 35 28 2 0 80 41 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 56 Louisville 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 56 NC State 0 0 0 0 2 1 102 50 Florida St. 0 1 24 31 1 2 100 111 Syracuse 0 1 6 41 1 2 50 104 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 2 0 61 38 3 0 113 55 North Carolina 1 0 28 25 2 0 52 45 Duke 0 0 0 0 2 1 89 73 Virginia Tech 0 1 28 35 2 1 83 69 Georgia Tech 0 1 14 52 1 2 52 89 Miami 0 1 25 28 1 2 108 52 Pittsburgh 0 1 14 30 1 2 44 57

Friday’s Games

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech 24, Furman 17

West Virginia 44, NC State 27

Penn St. 17, Pittsburgh 10

The Citadel 27, Georgia Tech 24, OT

Miami 63, Bethune-Cookman 0

Louisville 38, W. Kentucky 21

Duke 41, Middle Tennessee 18

Clemson 41, Syracuse 6

Virginia 31, Florida St. 24

Saturday, Sept. 21

W. Michigan at Syracuse, Noon

Elon at Wake Forest, Noon

Boston College at Rutgers, Noon

UCF at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Miami, 4 p.m.

Ball St. at NC State, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 132 38 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 148 71 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 3 0 167 59 Baylor 0 0 0 0 2 0 119 31 TCU 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 20 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 13 Texas 0 0 0 0 2 1 131 72 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 71 78 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 46 44 Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 29

Friday’s Games

Kansas at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. 31, Mississippi St. 24

West Virginia 44, NC State 27

Oklahoma St. 40, Tulsa 21

Iowa 18, Iowa St. 17

TCU 34, Purdue 13

Texas 48, Rice 13

Oklahoma 48, UCLA 14

Texas Tech at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Louisiana-Monroe at Iowa St., Noon

SMU at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 4:30 p.m.

Baylor at Rice, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas, 7:30 p.m.<

