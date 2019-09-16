NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|155
|41
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|29
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|59
|69
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|52
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|79
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|10
|42
|1
|2
|64
|85
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|1
|0
|42
|10
|2
|0
|87
|17
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|112
|40
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|133
|74
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|106
|44
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|92
|97
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|62
|86
___
Washington St. 31, Houston 24
Temple 20, Maryland 17
Cincinnati 35, Miami (Ohio) 13
UCF 45, Stanford 27
Oklahoma St. 40, Tulsa 21
Memphis 42, South Alabama 6
Navy 42, East Carolina 10
South Florida 55, SC State 16
SMU 47, Texas St. 17
Tulane 58, Missouri St. 6
Houston at Tulane, 8 p.m.
UConn at Indiana, Noon
SMU at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
UCF at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
William & Mary at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|2
|0
|93
|20
|3
|0
|117
|30
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|24
|18
|3
|0
|103
|74
|Boston College
|1
|0
|35
|28
|2
|1
|104
|89
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|56
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|102
|50
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|24
|31
|1
|2
|100
|111
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|6
|41
|1
|2
|50
|104
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|2
|0
|61
|38
|3
|0
|113
|55
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|46
|49
|2
|1
|70
|69
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|73
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|28
|35
|2
|1
|83
|69
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|14
|52
|1
|2
|52
|89
|Miami
|0
|1
|25
|28
|1
|2
|108
|52
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|14
|30
|1
|2
|44
|57
___
Wake Forest 24, North Carolina 18
Kansas 48, Boston College 24
Virginia Tech 24, Furman 17
West Virginia 44, NC State 27
Penn St. 17, Pittsburgh 10
The Citadel 27, Georgia Tech 24, OT
Miami 63, Bethune-Cookman 0
Louisville 38, W. Kentucky 21
Duke 41, Middle Tennessee 18
Clemson 41, Syracuse 6
Virginia 31, Florida St. 24
W. Michigan at Syracuse, Noon
Elon at Wake Forest, Noon
Boston College at Rutgers, Noon
UCF at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Louisville at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Miami, 4 p.m.
Ball St. at NC State, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|132
|38
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|148
|71
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|167
|59
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|119
|31
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|20
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|79
|53
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|41
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|72
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|71
|78
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|46
|44
___
Kansas 48, Boston College 24
Kansas St. 31, Mississippi St. 24
West Virginia 44, NC State 27
Oklahoma St. 40, Tulsa 21
Iowa 18, Iowa St. 17
TCU 34, Purdue 13
Texas 48, Rice 13
Oklahoma 48, UCLA 14
Arizona 28, Texas Tech 14
Louisiana-Monroe at Iowa St., Noon
SMU at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, 4:30 p.m.
Baylor at Rice, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas, 7:30 p.m.<
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.