NCAA Football

September 16, 2019 3:25 pm
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 0 0 0 0 3 0 155 41
Temple 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 29
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 1 59 69
UConn 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 52
South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 2 65 79
East Carolina 0 1 10 42 1 2 64 85
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Navy 1 0 42 10 2 0 87 17
Memphis 0 0 0 0 3 0 112 40
SMU 0 0 0 0 3 0 133 74
Tulane 0 0 0 0 2 1 106 44
Houston 0 0 0 0 1 2 92 97
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 2 62 86

___

Friday’s Games

Washington St. 31, Houston 24

Saturday’s Games

Temple 20, Maryland 17

Cincinnati 35, Miami (Ohio) 13

UCF 45, Stanford 27

Oklahoma St. 40, Tulsa 21

Memphis 42, South Alabama 6

Navy 42, East Carolina 10

South Florida 55, SC State 16

SMU 47, Texas St. 17

Tulane 58, Missouri St. 6

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

UConn at Indiana, Noon

SMU at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

UCF at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 2 0 93 20 3 0 117 30
Wake Forest 1 0 24 18 3 0 103 74
Boston College 1 0 35 28 2 1 104 89
Louisville 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 56
NC State 0 0 0 0 2 1 102 50
Florida St. 0 1 24 31 1 2 100 111
Syracuse 0 1 6 41 1 2 50 104
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia 2 0 61 38 3 0 113 55
North Carolina 1 1 46 49 2 1 70 69
Duke 0 0 0 0 2 1 89 73
Virginia Tech 0 1 28 35 2 1 83 69
Georgia Tech 0 1 14 52 1 2 52 89
Miami 0 1 25 28 1 2 108 52
Pittsburgh 0 1 14 30 1 2 44 57

___

Friday’s Games

Wake Forest 24, North Carolina 18

Kansas 48, Boston College 24

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech 24, Furman 17

West Virginia 44, NC State 27

Penn St. 17, Pittsburgh 10

The Citadel 27, Georgia Tech 24, OT

Miami 63, Bethune-Cookman 0

Louisville 38, W. Kentucky 21

Duke 41, Middle Tennessee 18

Clemson 41, Syracuse 6

Virginia 31, Florida St. 24

Saturday, Sept. 21

W. Michigan at Syracuse, Noon

Elon at Wake Forest, Noon

Boston College at Rutgers, Noon

UCF at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Miami, 4 p.m.

Ball St. at NC State, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 132 38
Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 148 71
Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 3 0 167 59
Baylor 0 0 0 0 2 0 119 31
TCU 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 20
Kansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 79 53
Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 41
Texas 0 0 0 0 2 1 131 72
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 71 78
Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 46 44

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas 48, Boston College 24

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. 31, Mississippi St. 24

West Virginia 44, NC State 27

Oklahoma St. 40, Tulsa 21

Iowa 18, Iowa St. 17

TCU 34, Purdue 13

Texas 48, Rice 13

Oklahoma 48, UCLA 14

Arizona 28, Texas Tech 14

Saturday, Sept. 21

Louisiana-Monroe at Iowa St., Noon

SMU at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 4:30 p.m.

Baylor at Rice, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas, 7:30 p.m.<

