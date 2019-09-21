NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|155
|41
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|29
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|59
|69
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|79
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50
|90
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|10
|42
|1
|2
|64
|85
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|1
|0
|42
|10
|2
|0
|87
|17
|Tulane
|1
|0
|38
|31
|3
|1
|144
|75
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|112
|40
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|133
|74
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|62
|86
|Houston
|0
|1
|31
|38
|1
|3
|123
|135
___
Tulane 38, Houston 31
Indiana 38, UConn 3
SMU at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
UCF at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
William & Mary at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Navy at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
SMU at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Marshall, 5 p.m.
East Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
UConn at UCF, 7 p.m.
Houston at North Texas, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|2
|0
|93
|20
|3
|0
|117
|30
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|24
|18
|4
|0
|152
|81
|Boston College
|1
|0
|35
|28
|3
|1
|134
|105
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|56
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|102
|50
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|6
|41
|2
|2
|102
|137
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|24
|31
|1
|2
|100
|111
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|2
|0
|61
|38
|3
|0
|113
|55
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|46
|49
|2
|1
|70
|69
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|73
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|28
|35
|2
|1
|83
|69
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|14
|52
|1
|2
|52
|89
|Miami
|0
|1
|25
|28
|1
|2
|108
|52
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|14
|30
|1
|2
|44
|57
___
Syracuse 52, W. Michigan 33
Wake Forest 49, Elon 7
Boston College 30, Rutgers 16
UCF at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Louisville at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Miami, 4 p.m.
Ball St. at NC State, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.
Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Syracuse, Noon
Delaware at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
Clemson at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|132
|38
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|148
|71
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|167
|59
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|119
|31
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|20
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|118
|64
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|79
|53
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|41
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|72
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|71
|78
___
Iowa St. 72, Louisiana-Monroe 20
SMU at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, 4:30 p.m.
Baylor at Rice, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas at TCU, Noon
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, Noon
Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.<
