NCAA Football

September 21, 2019 6:26 pm
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 0 0 0 0 3 0 155 41
Temple 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 29
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 1 59 69
South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 2 65 79
UConn 0 0 0 0 1 2 50 90
East Carolina 0 1 10 42 1 2 64 85
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Navy 1 0 42 10 2 0 87 17
Tulane 1 0 38 31 3 1 144 75
Memphis 0 0 0 0 3 0 112 40
SMU 0 0 0 0 3 0 133 74
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 2 62 86
Houston 0 1 31 38 1 3 123 135

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulane 38, Houston 31

Saturday’s Games

Indiana 38, UConn 3

SMU at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

UCF at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Navy at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Georgia Tech at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Marshall, 5 p.m.

East Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

UConn at UCF, 7 p.m.

Houston at North Texas, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 2 0 93 20 3 0 117 30
Wake Forest 1 0 24 18 4 0 152 81
Boston College 1 0 35 28 3 1 134 105
Louisville 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 56
NC State 0 0 0 0 2 1 102 50
Syracuse 0 1 6 41 2 2 102 137
Florida St. 0 1 24 31 1 2 100 111
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia 2 0 61 38 3 0 113 55
North Carolina 1 1 46 49 2 1 70 69
Duke 0 0 0 0 2 1 89 73
Virginia Tech 0 1 28 35 2 1 83 69
Georgia Tech 0 1 14 52 1 2 52 89
Miami 0 1 25 28 1 2 108 52
Pittsburgh 0 1 14 30 1 2 44 57

___

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 52, W. Michigan 33

Wake Forest 49, Elon 7

Boston College 30, Rutgers 16

UCF at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Miami, 4 p.m.

Ball St. at NC State, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Holy Cross at Syracuse, Noon

Delaware at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 132 38
Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 148 71
Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 3 0 167 59
Baylor 0 0 0 0 2 0 119 31
TCU 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 20
Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 118 64
Kansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 79 53
Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 41
Texas 0 0 0 0 2 1 131 72
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 71 78

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 72, Louisiana-Monroe 20

SMU at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 4:30 p.m.

Baylor at Rice, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Kansas at TCU, Noon

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, Noon

Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.<

