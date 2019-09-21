NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|189
|76
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|59
|69
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|98
|67
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|79
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50
|90
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|10
|42
|2
|2
|83
|92
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|1
|0
|42
|10
|2
|0
|87
|17
|Tulane
|1
|0
|38
|31
|3
|1
|144
|75
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|174
|112
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|112
|40
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|86
|107
|Houston
|0
|1
|31
|38
|1
|3
|123
|135
___
Tulane 38, Houston 31
Indiana 38, UConn 3
SMU 41, TCU 38
Buffalo 38, Temple 22
Tulsa 24, Wyoming 21
Pittsburgh 35, UCF 34
East Carolina 19, William & Mary 7
Navy at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
SMU at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Marshall, 5 p.m.
East Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
UConn at UCF, 7 p.m.
Houston at North Texas, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|2
|0
|93
|20
|4
|0
|169
|40
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|24
|18
|4
|0
|152
|81
|Boston College
|1
|0
|35
|28
|3
|1
|134
|105
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|59
|55
|2
|2
|135
|135
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|136
|73
|Louisville
|0
|1
|24
|35
|2
|2
|121
|91
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|6
|41
|2
|2
|102
|137
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|2
|0
|61
|38
|4
|0
|141
|72
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|46
|49
|2
|2
|101
|103
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|73
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|28
|35
|2
|1
|83
|69
|Miami
|0
|1
|25
|28
|2
|2
|125
|64
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|14
|30
|2
|2
|79
|91
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|14
|52
|1
|2
|52
|89
___
Syracuse 52, W. Michigan 33
Wake Forest 49, Elon 7
Boston College 30, Rutgers 16
Pittsburgh 35, UCF 34
Appalachian St. 34, North Carolina 31
Florida St. 35, Louisville 24
Miami 17, Cent. Michigan 12
NC State 34, Ball St. 23
Virginia 28, Old Dominion 17
Clemson 52, Charlotte 10
Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Syracuse, Noon
Delaware at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
Clemson at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|West Virginia
|1
|0
|29
|24
|3
|1
|100
|102
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|140
|44
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|132
|38
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|148
|71
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|167
|59
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|118
|64
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|111
|61
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|41
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|72
|Kansas
|0
|1
|24
|29
|2
|2
|103
|82
___
Iowa St. 72, Louisiana-Monroe 20
SMU 41, TCU 38
West Virginia 29, Kansas 24
Baylor 21, Rice 13
Oklahoma St. at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas at TCU, Noon
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, Noon
Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.<
