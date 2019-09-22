Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Football

September 22, 2019 3:37 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 0 0 0 0 3 1 189 76
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 1 59 69
Temple 0 0 0 0 2 1 98 67
South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 2 65 79
UConn 0 0 0 0 1 2 50 90
East Carolina 0 1 10 42 2 2 83 92
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Navy 1 0 42 10 2 0 87 17
Tulane 1 0 38 31 3 1 144 75
SMU 0 0 0 0 4 0 174 112
Memphis 0 0 0 0 3 0 112 40
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 2 2 86 107
Houston 0 1 31 38 1 3 123 135

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulane 38, Houston 31

Saturday’s Games

Indiana 38, UConn 3

SMU 41, TCU 38

Advertisement

Buffalo 38, Temple 22

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tulsa 24, Wyoming 21

Pittsburgh 35, UCF 34

East Carolina 19, William & Mary 7

Thursday, Sept. 26

Navy at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Georgia Tech at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at South Florida, 4 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Cincinnati at Marshall, 5 p.m.

East Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

UConn at UCF, 7 p.m.

Houston at North Texas, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 2 0 93 20 4 0 169 40
Wake Forest 1 0 24 18 4 0 152 81
Boston College 1 0 35 28 3 1 134 105
Florida St. 1 1 59 55 2 2 135 135
NC State 0 0 0 0 3 1 136 73
Louisville 0 1 24 35 2 2 121 91
Syracuse 0 1 6 41 2 2 102 137
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia 2 0 61 38 4 0 141 72
North Carolina 1 1 46 49 2 2 101 103
Duke 0 0 0 0 2 1 89 73
Virginia Tech 0 1 28 35 2 1 83 69
Miami 0 1 25 28 2 2 125 64
Pittsburgh 0 1 14 30 2 2 79 91
Georgia Tech 0 1 14 52 1 2 52 89

___

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 52, W. Michigan 33

Wake Forest 49, Elon 7

Boston College 30, Rutgers 16

Pittsburgh 35, UCF 34

Appalachian St. 34, North Carolina 31

Florida St. 35, Louisville 24

Miami 17, Cent. Michigan 12

NC State 34, Ball St. 23

Virginia 28, Old Dominion 17

Clemson 52, Charlotte 10

Friday’s Games

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Holy Cross at Syracuse, Noon

Delaware at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas 1 0 36 30 3 1 167 102
West Virginia 1 0 29 24 3 1 100 102
Baylor 0 0 0 0 3 0 140 44
Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 132 38
Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 3 0 167 59
Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 118 64
TCU 0 0 0 0 2 1 111 61
Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 41
Oklahoma St. 0 1 30 36 3 1 178 107
Kansas 0 1 24 29 2 2 103 82

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 72, Louisiana-Monroe 20

SMU 41, TCU 38

West Virginia 29, Kansas 24

Baylor 21, Rice 13

Texas 36, Oklahoma St. 30

Saturday, Sept. 28

Kansas at TCU, Noon

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, Noon

Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.<

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress