NCAA Football Scores, All Divisions

Alfred 15, George Fox 14
American International 28, Bentley 23
Amherst 27, Bates 13
Assumption 54, St. Anselm 23
Bloomsburg 24, Edinboro 21
Brockport 14, Framingham St. 0
Clarion 48, Lock Haven 20
Cortland 31, College of NJ 7
Dayton 34, Robert Morris 31
Delaware St. 58, Lincoln (Pa.) 12
Endicott 28, RIT 3
Franklin & Marshall 54, Juniata 0
Franklin Pierce 29, Curry 27
Frostburg St. 52, Concord 14
Georgetown 69, Catholic 0
Hamilton 37, Bowdoin 24
Hobart 38, Morrisville St. 24
Indiana (Pa.) 54, Millersville 0
Kutztown 35, California (Pa.) 28
Lycoming 43, Widener 42
Marist 26, Stetson 23
Mass.-Dartmouth 48, Husson 41
McDaniel 13, Moravian 10
Montclair St. 28, Salve Regina 11
Muhlenberg 38, Dickinson 9
Navy 42, East Carolina 10
New England 35, Alvernia 28
Norwich 30, St. Lawrence 24
Penn St. 17, Pittsburgh 10
Plymouth St. 48, Maine Maritime 6
Salisbury 24, Wis.-Oshkosh 19
Springfield 21, Kean 14
St. John Fisher 35, Bridgewater (Mass.) 28
Susquehanna 28, Johns Hopkins 27
Temple 20, Maryland 17
Union (NY) 54, Anna Maria 7
Ursinus 48, Gettysburg 10
Utica (NY) 26, Buffalo St. 15
W. Virginia St. 33, Glenville St. 30
Washington & Jefferson 59, Thiel 0
Wesleyan 30, Colby 10
West Virginia 44, NC State 27
Westminster (Pa.) 45, Waynesburg 21
Wilkes 30, Lebanon Valley 24
Alabama 47, South Carolina 23
CCSU 42, Valparaiso 13
Chowan 70, Alderson 16
Coastal Carolina 46, Norfolk St. 7
Ferrum 55, Greensboro 7
Florida Tech 30, Newberry 28
Georgia 55, Arkansas St. 0
Guilford 19, Methodist 14
Kansas St. 31, Mississippi St. 24
Lenoir-Rhyne 28, Virginia Union 11
Livingstone 27, Elizabeth City St. 16
Louisville 38, W. Kentucky 21
Mars Hill 46, St. Augustines 14
Memphis 42, South Alabama 6
Miami 63, Bethune-Cookman 0
Mississippi 40, SE Louisiana 29
Shenandoah 35, NC Wesleyan 19
Tennessee 45, Chattanooga 0
The Citadel 27, Georgia Tech 24
UCF 45, Stanford 27
Virginia Tech 24, Furman 17
Washington & Lee 42, Sewanee 7
Ashland 34, Walsh 12
Cent. Michigan 45, Akron 24
Cincinnati 35, Miami (Ohio) 13
Claremont Mudd 30, Northwestern (Minn.) 7
E. Michigan 34, Illinois 31
FAU 41, Ball St. 31
Hanover 49, Adrian 28
Houston Baptist 53, South Dakota 52
Illinois St. 21, E. Illinois 3
Lawrence 34, Wisconsin Lutheran 14
Minnesota 35, Georgia Southern 32
Northwestern 30, UNLV 14
Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14
Ohio St. 51, Indiana 10
Ripon 45, Finlandia 12
S. Dakota St. 38, Drake 10
Saginaw Valley St. 35, Tiffin 20
St. Scholastica 41, Presentation 13
Truman 35, Wayne St. (Mich.) 12
Wis.-Whitewater 20, Concordia (Moor.) 10
Wittenberg 36, Hiram 12
Wooster 17, Oberlin 0
Youngstown St. 34, Duquesne 14
Arkansas 55, Colorado St. 34
Army 31, UTSA 13
Oklahoma St. 40, Tulsa 21
Air Force 30, Colorado 23
BYU 30, Southern Cal 27
California 23, North Texas 17
La Verne 43, Willamette 33
Oregon St. 45, Cal Poly 7
Utah 31, Idaho St. 0
