NCAA Football Scores, All Divisions

EAST

Alfred 15, George Fox 14

American International 28, Bentley 23

Amherst 27, Bates 13

Assumption 54, St. Anselm 23

Bloomsburg 24, Edinboro 21

Brockport 14, Framingham St. 0

Clarion 48, Lock Haven 20

Cortland 31, College of NJ 7

Dayton 34, Robert Morris 31

Delaware St. 58, Lincoln (Pa.) 12

Endicott 28, RIT 3

Franklin & Marshall 54, Juniata 0

Franklin Pierce 29, Curry 27

Frostburg St. 52, Concord 14

Georgetown 69, Catholic 0

Hamilton 37, Bowdoin 24

Hobart 38, Morrisville St. 24

Indiana (Pa.) 54, Millersville 0

Kutztown 35, California (Pa.) 28

Lycoming 43, Widener 42

Marist 26, Stetson 23

Mass.-Dartmouth 48, Husson 41

McDaniel 13, Moravian 10

Monmouth 38, Albany 35

Montclair St. 28, Salve Regina 11

Muhlenberg 38, Dickinson 9

Navy 42, East Carolina 10

New England 35, Alvernia 28

Norwich 30, St. Lawrence 24

Penn St. 17, Pittsburgh 10

Plymouth St. 48, Maine Maritime 6

Sacred Heart 56, Lafayette 40

Salisbury 24, Wis.-Oshkosh 19

Springfield 21, Kean 14

St. John Fisher 35, Bridgewater (Mass.) 28

Susquehanna 28, Johns Hopkins 27

Temple 20, Maryland 17

Union (NY) 54, Anna Maria 7

Ursinus 48, Gettysburg 10

Utica (NY) 26, Buffalo St. 15

W. Virginia St. 33, Glenville St. 30

Washington & Jefferson 59, Thiel 0

Wesleyan 30, Colby 10

West Virginia 44, NC State 27

Westminster (Pa.) 45, Waynesburg 21

Wilkes 30, Lebanon Valley 24

SOUTH

Alabama 47, South Carolina 23

Chowan 70, Alderson 16

Coastal Carolina 46, Norfolk St. 7

Ferrum 55, Greensboro 7

Florida Tech 30, Newberry 28

Georgia 55, Arkansas St. 0

Guilford 19, Methodist 14

Kansas St. 31, Mississippi St. 24

Lenoir-Rhyne 28, Virginia Union 11

Livingstone 27, Elizabeth City St. 16

Louisville 38, W. Kentucky 21

Mars Hill 46, St. Augustines 14

Memphis 42, South Alabama 6

Miami 63, Bethune-Cookman 0

Mississippi 40, SE Louisiana 29

Shenandoah 35, NC Wesleyan 19

Tennessee 45, Chattanooga 0

The Citadel 27, Georgia Tech 24

UCF 45, Stanford 27

Virginia Tech 24, Furman 17

Washington & Lee 42, Sewanee 7

MIDWEST

Arizona St. 10, Michigan St. 7

Ashland 34, Walsh 12

CCSU 42, Valparaiso 13

Cent. Michigan 45, Akron 24

Cincinnati 35, Miami (Ohio) 13

Claremont Mudd 30, Northwestern (Minn.) 7

E. Michigan 34, Illinois 31

FAU 41, Ball St. 31

Hanover 49, Adrian 28

Houston Baptist 53, South Dakota 52

Illinois St. 21, E. Illinois 3

Lawrence 34, Wisconsin Lutheran 14

Minnesota 35, Georgia Southern 32

Northwestern 30, UNLV 14

Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14

Ohio St. 51, Indiana 10

Ripon 45, Finlandia 12

S. Dakota St. 38, Drake 10

Saginaw Valley St. 35, Tiffin 20

St. Scholastica 41, Presentation 13

Truman 35, Wayne St. (Mich.) 12

Wis.-Whitewater 20, Concordia (Moor.) 10

Wittenberg 36, Hiram 12

Wooster 17, Oberlin 0

Youngstown St. 34, Duquesne 14

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 55, Colorado St. 34

Army 31, UTSA 13

Oklahoma St. 40, Tulsa 21

FAR WEST

Air Force 30, Colorado 23

BYU 30, Southern Cal 27

California 23, North Texas 17

La Verne 43, Willamette 33

Oregon St. 45, Cal Poly 7

Utah 31, Idaho St. 0

