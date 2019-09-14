NCAA Football Scores, All Divisions

Alfred 15, George Fox 14
American International 28, Bentley 23
Amherst 27, Bates 13
Assumption 54, St. Anselm 23
Bloomsburg 24, Edinboro 21
Brockport 14, Framingham St. 0
Clarion 48, Lock Haven 20
Cortland 31, College of NJ 7
Dayton 34, Robert Morris 31
Delaware St. 58, Lincoln (Pa.) 12
East Stroudsburg 31, Seton 18
Endicott 28, RIT 3
Fitchburg St. 12, Castleton 10
Fordham 29, Bryant 14
Franklin & Marshall 54, Juniata 0
Franklin Pierce 29, Curry 27
Frostburg St. 52, Concord 14
Georgetown 69, Catholic 0
Hamilton 37, Bowdoin 24
Hampton 41, Howard 20
Hobart 38, Morrisville St. 24
Indiana (Pa.) 54, Millersville 0
Kutztown 35, California (Pa.) 28
Linfield 35, Rowan 14
Lycoming 43, Widener 42
Marist 26, Stetson 23
Marshall 33, Ohio 31
Mass.-Dartmouth 48, Husson 41
McDaniel 13, Moravian 10
Middlebury 17, Williams 13
Monmouth (NJ) 38, Albany (NY) 35
Montclair St. 28, Salve Regina 11
Muhlenberg 38, Dickinson 9
N. Dakota St. 47, Delaware 22
Navy 42, East Carolina 10
New England 35, Alvernia 28
New Haven 31, Stonehill 9
Norwich 30, St. Lawrence 24
Penn St. 17, Pittsburgh 10
Plymouth St. 48, Maine Maritime 6
Sacred Heart 56, Lafayette 40
Salisbury 24, Wis.-Oshkosh 19
Shepherd 22, Mercyhurst 17
Springfield 21, Kean 14
St. Francis (Pa.) 42, Merrimack 14
St. John Fisher 35, Bridgewater (Mass.) 28
Susquehanna 28, Johns Hopkins 27
Temple 20, Maryland 17
Tufts 14, Trinity (Conn.) 8
Union (NY) 54, Anna Maria 7
Ursinus 48, Gettysburg 10
Utica (NY) 26, Buffalo St. 15
Villanova 45, Bucknell 10
W. Virginia St. 33, Glenville St. 30
WPI 6, RPI 3
Washington & Jefferson 59, Thiel 0
Wesley 24, Delaware Valley 18
Wesleyan 30, Colby 10
West Virginia 44, NC State 27
Westminster (Pa.) 45, Waynesburg 21
Wilkes 30, Lebanon Valley 24
Alabama 47, South Carolina 23
Allen 16, Clark Atlanta 10
Auburn 55, Kent St. 16
Bowie St. 26, Shaw 21
Charlotte 52, UMass 17
Chowan 70, Alderson 16
Coastal Carolina 46, Norfolk St. 7
Duke 41, Middle Tennessee 18
Elon 42, Richmond 20
Ferrum 55, Greensboro 7
Florida A&M 57, Fort Valley St. 20
Florida Tech 30, Newberry 28
Gardner-Webb 21, NC Central 12
Georgia 55, Arkansas St. 0
Guilford 19, Methodist 14
Jacksonville St. 49, E. Washington 45
James Madison 63, Morgan St. 12
Kansas St. 31, Mississippi St. 24
Kennesaw St. 42, Alabama St. 7
Lenoir-Rhyne 28, Virginia Union 11
Liberty 35, Buffalo 17
Livingstone 27, Elizabeth City St. 16
Louisville 38, W. Kentucky 21
Mars Hill 46, St. Augustines 14
Memphis 42, South Alabama 6
Miami 63, Bethune-Cookman 0
Mississippi 40, SE Louisiana 29
Morehead St. 73, Kentucky Christian 34
NC A&T 27, Charleston Southern 21
Quincy 34, Kentucky Wesleyan 16
Shenandoah 35, NC Wesleyan 19
South Florida 55, SC State 16
Southern Miss. 47, Troy 42
Tennessee 45, Chattanooga 0
The Citadel 27, Georgia Tech 24
Tuskegee 13, Kentucky St. 7
UCF 45, Stanford 27
Virginia Tech 24, Furman 17
W. Carolina 20, North Greenville 17
Washington & Lee 42, Sewanee 7
Arizona St. 10, Michigan St. 7
Ashland 34, Walsh 12
Aurora 48, Elmhurst 22
Baldwin Wallace 45, Otterbein 28
Bethel (Minn. ) 38, Wis.-River Falls 20
CCSU 42, Valparaiso 13
Carleton 20, Lawrence 10
Cent. Michigan 45, Akron 24
Central 45, DePauw 19
Cincinnati 35, Miami (Ohio) 13
Claremont Mudd 30, Northwestern (Minn.) 7
Concordia (Wis.) 31, Augsburg 0
Crown 23, Beloit 6
Davenport 13, Lake Erie 9
E. Michigan 34, Illinois 31
FAU 41, Ball St. 31
Greenville 31, Kalamazoo 17
Gustavus Adolphus 41, Wis.-Stout 31
Hanover 49, Adrian 28
Heidelberg 35, Wilmington (Ohio) 10
Hope 80, Defiance 6
Houston Baptist 53, South Dakota 52
Illinois St. 21, E. Illinois 3
Indiana St. 19, E. Kentucky 7
Iowa 18, Iowa St. 17
Knox 44, Iowa Wesleyan 0
Lake Forest 44, Grinnell 0
Lawrence 34, Wisconsin Lutheran 14
Louisiana Tech 35, Bowling Green 7
Marietta 44, Capital 7
Martin Luther 34, Rockford 20
Michigan Tech 24, McKendree 19
Millsaps 35, Westminster (Mo.) 10
Minnesota 35, Georgia Southern 32
Montana St. 23, W. Illinois 14
NW Missouri St. 38, Washburn 17
Nebraska Wesleyan 25, Illinois College 20
North Dakota 27, Sam Houston St. 23
Northern St. 14, Minot St. 10
Northwestern 30, UNLV 14
Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14
Ohio Northern 39, Muskingum 10
Ohio St. 51, Indiana 10
Ohio Wesleyan 42, Kenyon 0
Olivet 54, Concordia (Chicago) 24
Ripon 45, Finlandia 12
S. Dakota St. 38, Drake 10
Saginaw Valley St. 35, Tiffin 20
Simpson 27, Chicago 23
Sioux Falls 34, Winona St. 12
St. Norbert 27, Wis.-Eau Claire 21
St. Olaf 33, Luther 20
St. Scholastica 41, Presentation 13
Taylor 17, Butler 14
Trine 35, Bluffton 20
Truman 35, Wayne St. (Mich.) 12
West Texas A&M 49, William Jewell 21
Wis.-La Crosse 33, Illinois Wesleyan 27
Wis.-Stevens Point 31, Wabash 28
Wis.-Whitewater 20, Concordia (Moor.) 10
Wittenberg 36, Hiram 12
Wooster 17, Oberlin 0
Youngstown St. 34, Duquesne 14
Arkansas 55, Colorado St. 34
Army 31, UTSA 13
Howard Payne 56, McMurry 37
Lane 29, Texas College 0
Oklahoma St. 40, Tulsa 21
Texas A&M 62, Lamar 3
Adams St. 41, N.M. Highlands 27
Air Force 30, Colorado 23
BYU 30, Southern Cal 27
California 23, North Texas 17
Colorado Mines 52, Black Hills St. 7
Dixie St. 23, Fort Lewis 14
La Verne 43, Willamette 33
Oregon St. 45, Cal Poly 7
Pacific Lutheran 17, California Lutheran 10
Pomona Pitzer 20, Lewis & Clark 0
Texas A&M Commerce 34, W. Oregon 27
Utah 31, Idaho St. 0
Western St. (Col.) 27, S.D. Mines 7
Wyoming 21, Idaho 16
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.