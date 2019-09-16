Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New bowl game at Fenway Park to match teams from ACC, AAC

September 16, 2019 11:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Add another bowl game to the mix, this one at Fenway Park.

The century-old baseball park will host a matchup between teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference, starting in 2020. The date for the Fenway Bowl is expected to be announced on Tuesday.

It will be the first college bowl game at the home of the Boston Red Sox. The ballpark has hosted other football dating back to 1912, including the American Football League’s Boston Patriots in the 1960s and The Game last year between Harvard and Yale.

There are 40 postseason games scheduled for this season in the Football Championship Subdivision, including the national championship game. Three more are expected for the 2020 season.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First blind Veteran certified by the American Sailing Association

Today in History

1850: Fugitive Slave Act passed