The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New England 2, Portland 2

September 26, 2019 12:53 am
 
New England 0 2 2
Portland 0 2 2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Portland, Ebobisse, 10 (Villafana), 49th minute; 2, Portland, Ebobisse, 11 (Blanco), 81st; 3, New England, Bou, 8 (Bunbury), 87th; 4, New England, Gil, 10 (penalty kick), 90th+8.

Goalies_New England, Brad Knighton, Matt Turner; Portland, Steve Clark, Kendall Mcintosh.

Yellow Cards_Mancienne, New England, 67th; Fagundez, New England, 68th; Mabiala, Portland, 88th.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman, Ian Anderson, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Farhad Dadkho.

A_25,218.

___

Lineups

New England_Brad Knighton; Jalil Anibaba, Andrew Farrell, Michael Mancienne; Brandon Bye, Scott Caldwell, Diego Fagundez (Zahibo, 80th); Juan Agudelo (Cristian Penilla, 64th), Gustavo Bou, Juan Caicedo (Teal Bunbury, 69th), Carles Gil.

Portland_Steve Clark; Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Moreira, Bill Tuiloma, Jorge Villafana; Sebastian Blanco (Marvin Loria, 85th), Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri (Claude Dielna, 90th+2); Jeremy Ebobisse (Eryk Williamson, 90th+1), Andy Polo.

