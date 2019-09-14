Listen Live Sports

New England 3, Orlando City 3

September 14, 2019 9:48 pm
 
New England 3 0 3
Orlando City 1 2 3

First half_1, New England, Akindele, 10, 15th minute; 2, Orlando City, Nani, 11 (Pereyra), 22nd; 3, New England, Penilla, 5 (Gil), 35th; 4, New England, Bou, 7 (Gil), 41st.

Second half_5, Orlando City, Dwyer, 6 (Nani), 47th; 6, Orlando City, Nani, 12, 54th.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; Orlando City, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh.

Yellow Cards_Smith, Orlando City, 21st; Jansson, Orlando City, 60th; Higuita, Orlando City, 88th; Delamea Mlinar, New England, 90th.

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Jason White, Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_22,419.

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell; Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo, Diego Fagundez (Scott Caldwell, 74th); Gustavo Bou, Juan Caicedo (Michael Mancienne, 68th), Carles Gil, DeJuan Jones, Cristian Penilla (Teal Bunbury, 85th).

Orlando City_Brian Rowe; Carlos Ascues (Jhegson Mendez, 57th), Robin Jansson, Ruan, Lamine Sane, Kyle Smith; Cristian Higuita, Mauricio Pereyra (Benji Michel, 46th); Tesho Akindele, Dom Dwyer (Santiago Patino, 76th), Nani.

