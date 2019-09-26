Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New UEFA ruling allows fans to attend Slovakia-Wales game

September 26, 2019 8:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — A UEFA appeal ruling has paved the way for Wales fans to attend a European Championship qualifying game in Slovakia.

UEFA says its appeal body upheld an appeal by the Slovakia soccer federation against a stadium closure ordered for alleged “racist behavior” by fans at a qualifier in Hungary this month.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel verdict has been amended to just a fine of 15,000 euros ($16,400) for “provocative political messages.” Slovakia was previously fined 20,000 euros ($22,000).

Slovakia can now open the stadium in Trnava when Wales visits on Oct. 10.

Advertisement

The Welsh federation said last week after the initial ruling that it would make “strong representations” so that 2,137 fans who had bought tickets could attend.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

It noted that “our supporters have an excellent reputation and do not deserve to be punished in the same way as the small section of the (Slovakia) fans whose conduct has been reprimanded.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches