Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York 2, Portland 0

September 19, 2019 12:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       
New York 1 1 2
Portland 0 0 0

First half_1, New York, Duncan, 1 (Sims), 3rd minute.

Second half_2, New York, Royer, 10 (penalty kick), 90th+6.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; Portland, Steve Clark, Kendall Mcintosh.

Yellow Cards_Chara, Portland, 76th; Moreira, Portland, 90th+3.

Advertisement

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Chris Wattam, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

A_25,218.

___

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Kyle Duncan, Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Tim Parker; Cristian Casseres Jr, Sean Davis, Alex Muyl (Daniel Royer, 68th), Marc Rzatkowski, Josh Sims (Sean Nealis, 87th); Tom Barlow (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 77th).

Portland_Steve Clark; Claude Dielna, Jorge Moreira, Bill Tuiloma, Jorge Villafana (Marvin Loria, 85th); Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes (Sebastian Blanco, 73rd), Diego Valeri; Tomas Conechny (Andy Polo, 81st), Jeremy Ebobisse, Brian Fernandez.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year