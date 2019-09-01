New York City FC 3, Vancouver 1

New York City FC 2 1 — 3 Vancouver 0 1 — 1

First half_1, New York City FC, Heber, 14 (Mitrita), 10th minute; 2, New York City FC, Mackay Steven, 1 (Moralez), 26th.

Second half_3, Vancouver, Reyna, 7 (Ricketts), 64th; 4, New York City FC, Mitrita, 7, 72nd.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Zac MacMath.

Yellow Cards_In-beom, Vancouver, 45th+4; Henry, Vancouver, 49th; Chirinos, Vancouver, 79th; Mitrita, New York City FC, 85th.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman, Apolinar Mariscal, Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.

A_17,512.

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ben Sweat, Anton Tinnerholm; Valentin Castellanos (Sebastien Ibeagha, 70th), Alexandru Mitrita, Maxi Moralez (Justin Haak, 90th+2), Keaton Parks, Tony Rocha; Heber (Gary Mackay Steven, 21st).

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Ali Adnan, Doneil Henry, Jake Nerwinski (Scott Sutter, 16th); Jon Erice (Michaell Chirinos, 47th), Hwang In-beom (Thelonius Bair, 83rd), Andy Rose, Russell Teibert; Fredy Montero, Yordy Reyna, Tosaint Ricketts.

