New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|42
|31
|.575
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|42
|32
|.568
|½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|41
|32
|.562
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|40
|35
|.533
|3
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|40
|34
|.541
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|40
|35
|.533
|½
|State College (Cardinals)
|38
|36
|.514
|2
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|36
|39
|.480
|4½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|32
|42
|.432
|8
|Auburn (Nationals)
|29
|45
|.392
|11
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|40
|34
|.541
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|34
|40
|.459
|6
|Vermont (Athletics)
|33
|41
|.446
|7
|Tri-City (Astros)
|31
|42
|.425
|8½
___
Brooklyn 5, Staten Island 4
Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley 11, West Virginia 1, 7 innings
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 6:05 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 12:05 p.m.
Batavia at Auburn, 1 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 1:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 3 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.