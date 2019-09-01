New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 43 31 .581 — Brooklyn (Mets) 42 32 .568 1 Aberdeen (Orioles) 41 33 .554 2 Staten Island (Yankees) 40 35 .533 3½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 40 35 .533 — West Virginia (Pirates) 40 35 .533 — State College (Cardinals) 39 36 .520 1 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 36 39 .480 4 Williamsport (Phillies) 32 43 .427 8 Auburn (Nationals) 30 45 .400 10 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 41 34 .547 — Connecticut (Tigers) 34 41 .453 7 Vermont (Athletics) 33 42 .440 8 Tri-City (Astros) 32 42 .432 8½

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn 5, Staten Island 4

Lowell 5, Connecticut 4

Mahoning Valley 11, West Virginia 1, 7 innings

Hudson Valley 3, Aberdeen 2, 10 innings

Tri-City 3, Vermont 0

Auburn 3, Batavia 1

State College 11, Williamsport 1

Monday’s Games

Lowell at Connecticut, 12:05 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 1:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 3 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

