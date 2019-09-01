New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|43
|31
|.581
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|42
|32
|.568
|1
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|41
|33
|.554
|2
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|40
|35
|.533
|3½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|40
|35
|.533
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|40
|35
|.533
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|39
|36
|.520
|1
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|36
|39
|.480
|4
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|32
|43
|.427
|8
|Auburn (Nationals)
|30
|45
|.400
|10
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|41
|34
|.547
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|34
|41
|.453
|7
|Vermont (Athletics)
|33
|42
|.440
|8
|Tri-City (Astros)
|32
|42
|.432
|8½
___
Brooklyn 5, Staten Island 4
Lowell 5, Connecticut 4
Mahoning Valley 11, West Virginia 1, 7 innings
Hudson Valley 3, Aberdeen 2, 10 innings
Tri-City 3, Vermont 0
Auburn 3, Batavia 1
State College 11, Williamsport 1
Lowell at Connecticut, 12:05 p.m.
Batavia at Auburn, 1 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 1:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 3 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
No games scheduled
