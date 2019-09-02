Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

September 2, 2019 12:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
z-Hudson Valley (Rays) 43 31 .581
Brooklyn (Mets) 42 32 .568 1
Aberdeen (Orioles) 41 33 .554 2
Staten Island (Yankees) 40 35 .533
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
z-Batavia (Marlins) 40 35 .533
West Virginia (Pirates) 40 35 .533
State College (Cardinals) 39 36 .520 1
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 36 39 .480 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 32 43 .427 8
Auburn (Nationals) 30 45 .400 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
z-Lowell (Red Sox) 41 34 .547
Connecticut (Tigers) 34 41 .453 7
Vermont (Athletics) 33 42 .440 8
Tri-City (Astros) 32 42 .432

___

z-Clinched Division

___

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn 5, Staten Island 4

Lowell 5, Connecticut 4

Advertisement

Mahoning Valley 11, West Virginia 1, 7 innings

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Hudson Valley 3, Aberdeen 2, 10 innings

Tri-City 3, Vermont 0

Auburn 3, Batavia 1

State College 11, Williamsport 1

Monday’s Games

Lowell at Connecticut, 12:05 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 1 p.m.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 1:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 3 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations