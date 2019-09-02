New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|z-Hudson Valley (Rays)
|43
|32
|.573
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|42
|32
|.568
|½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|42
|33
|.560
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|40
|35
|.533
|3
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|z-Batavia (Marlins)
|41
|35
|.539
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|40
|36
|.526
|1
|State College (Cardinals)
|39
|36
|.520
|1½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|37
|39
|.487
|4
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|32
|43
|.427
|8½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|30
|46
|.395
|11
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|z-Lowell (Red Sox)
|42
|34
|.553
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|34
|42
|.447
|8
|Vermont (Athletics)
|33
|42
|.440
|8½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|32
|42
|.432
|9
___
z-Clinched Division
___
Lowell 4, Connecticut 2
Batavia 7, Auburn 0
Mahoning Valley 2, West Virginia 0
State College 3, Williamsport 3
Aberdeen 1, Hudson Valley 0
Vermont at Tri-City, cancelled
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
No games scheduled
TBD at TBD, TBD
