Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

September 2, 2019 9:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
z-Brooklyn (Mets) 43 32 .573
Hudson Valley (Rays) 43 32 .573
Aberdeen (Orioles) 42 33 .560 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 40 36 .526
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
z-Batavia (Marlins) 41 35 .539
West Virginia (Pirates) 40 36 .526 1
State College (Cardinals) 39 36 .520
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 37 39 .487 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 32 43 .427
Auburn (Nationals) 30 46 .395 11
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
z-Lowell (Red Sox) 42 34 .553
Connecticut (Tigers) 34 42 .447 8
Vermont (Athletics) 33 42 .440
Tri-City (Astros) 32 42 .432 9

___

z-Clinched Division

___

Monday’s Games

Lowell 4, Connecticut 2

Batavia 7, Auburn 0

Advertisement

Mahoning Valley 2, West Virginia 0

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

State College 3, Williamsport 3

Aberdeen 1, Hudson Valley 0

Vermont at Tri-City, cancelled

Brooklyn 4, Staten Island 1

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flight chief supports teammate during challenge at Creech AFB

Today in History

1923: First US Navy airship takes flight