|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|New York-Penn League Playoffs
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Hudson Valley 1, Brooklyn 1
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 4
Thursday, Sept. 5: Brooklyn 1, Hudson Valley 0
Friday, Sept. 6: Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Batavia 4,Lowell 1
Thursday, Sept. 5: Lowell 2, Batavia 1
Friday, Sept. 6: Batavia at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
|Championship
|(Best-of-5)
|TBD 0, TBD 0
Saturday, Sept. 7: TBD at TBD. TBD
Sunday, Sept. 8: TBD at TBD, TBD
x-Monday, Sept. 9: TBD at TBD, TBD
