New York-Penn League Playoffs

September 6, 2019 10:47 pm
 
All Times EDT
New York-Penn League Playoffs
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-3)
Brooklyn 2, Hudson Valley 1

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 4

Thursday, Sept. 5: Brooklyn 1, Hudson Valley 0

Friday, Sept. 6: Brooklyn 4, Hudson Valley 3

Lowell 2, Batavia 1

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Batavia 4,Lowell 1

Thursday, Sept. 5: Lowell 2, Batavia 1

Friday, Sept. 6: Lowell 4, Batavia 3, 10 innings

Championship
(Best-of-5)
TBD 0, TBD 0

Saturday, Sept. 7: TBD at TBD. TBD

Sunday, Sept. 8: TBD at TBD, TBD

x-Monday, Sept. 9: TBD at TBD, TBD

