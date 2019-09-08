|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|New York-Penn League Playoffs
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Brooklyn 2, Hudson Valley 1
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 4
Thursday, Sept. 5: Brooklyn 1, Hudson Valley 0
Friday, Sept. 6: Brooklyn 4, Hudson Valley 3
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Batavia 4,Lowell 1
Thursday, Sept. 5: Lowell 2, Batavia 1
Friday, Sept. 6: Lowell 4, Batavia 3, 10 innings
|Championship
|(Best-of-3)
|Brooklyn 1, Lowell 0
Sunday, Sept. 8: Brooklyn 2, Lowell 1
Monday, Sept. 9: Lowell at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 10: Lowell at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
