At A Glance All Times EDT New York-Penn League Playoffs All Times EDT (x-if necessary) Semifinal (Best-of-3) Brooklyn 2, Hudson Valley 1

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 4

Thursday, Sept. 5: Brooklyn 1, Hudson Valley 0

Friday, Sept. 6: Brooklyn 4, Hudson Valley 3

Lowell 2, Batavia 1

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Batavia 4,Lowell 1

Thursday, Sept. 5: Lowell 2, Batavia 1

Friday, Sept. 6: Lowell 4, Batavia 3, 10 innings

Championship (Best-of-3) Brooklyn 1, Lowell 0

Sunday, Sept. 8: Brooklyn 2, Lowell 1

Monday, Sept. 9: Lowell at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 10: Lowell at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

