The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York Red Bulls shut out Philadelphia Union 2-0

September 22, 2019 9:08 pm
 
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Royer’s goal helped the New York Red Bulls secure a 2-0 shutout win over the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

Tom Barlow gave New York (14-13-5) a 1-0 advantage in the 32nd minute on a shot 12 yards out from the center of the box. Royer capped the scoring for New York in the 2-0 shutout in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time on a shot 10 yards away from the center of the box, assisted by Bradley Wright-Phillips.

The Red Bulls outshot the Union (15-9-7) 17 to eight, with seven shots on goal to three for Philadelphia.

New York drew six corner kicks, committed seven fouls and was given one yellow card. Philadelphia drew seven corner kicks, committed 12 fouls and did not receive a card.

The Red Bulls’ next match is Sunday at home against DC United, and the Union next play Wednesday at San Jose.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

