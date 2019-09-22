Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Neymar scores late as PSG beats Lyon in French league

September 22, 2019 7:32 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — Neymar scored an 87th-minute winner to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 win at Lyon in the French league on Sunday.

PSG stayed top with 15 points from six rounds, three points ahead of Angers and Nice.

In Sunday’s other matches, Angers beat Saint-Etienne 4-1, and Rennes and Lille drew 1-1.

Neymar was targeted by objects thrown from the stands — seemingly paper rolled into balls — whenever he took a corner kick in the second half.

The Brazilian star had been booed by his own fans during the previous league match with Strasbourg, having been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona over the summer.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

