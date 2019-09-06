Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Calendar

September 6, 2019 4:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Oct. 15-16 — Fall league meeting, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Oct. 29 — All trading ends for 2019 at 4 p.m. (ET)

Dec. 12 — League meeting, Las Colinas, Texas.

2020

Jan. 4-5 — Wild-card playoffs.

Advertisement

Jan. 11-12 — Divisional playoffs.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Jan. 19 — AFC and NFC championship games.

Jan. 26 — NFL Pro Bowl.

Feb. 2 — Super Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Feb. 24-March 2 — NFL scouting combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

Feb. 25 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 10 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. (ET)

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

March 18 — Free Agency and Trading periods begin at 4 p.m. (ET)

March 29-April 1 — Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.

April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 23-25 — NFL draft, Las Vegas.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1776: Congress formally renames nation 'United States of America'