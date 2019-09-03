NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: full participation):

Thursday

GREEN BAY PACKERS at CHICAGO BEARS — PACKERS: DNP: LB Oren Burks (chest), WR Darrius Shepherd (hamstring), TE Jace Sternberger (ankle). LIMITED: CB Ka’dar Hollman (neck), CB Kevin King (hamstring), CB Tramon Williams (knee). FULL: DT Montravius Adams (groin), DE Fadol Brown (calf), T Bryan Bulaga (not injury related), DT Kenny Clark (ankle), TE Jimmy Graham (finger), CB Josh Jackson (achilles), RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), DT Tyler Lancaster (ankle), T Alex Light (wrist), G Cole Madison (ankle), LB Blake Martinez (back), S Will Redmond (ankle), RB Dan Vitale (calf), RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring). BEARS: LIMITED: TE Trey Burton (groin), T Rashaad Coward (elbow), DT Bilal Nichols (knee).

