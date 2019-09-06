Listen Live Sports

NFL Injury Report

September 6, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The National (foot)ball League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: full participation):

Sunday

ATLANTA at MINNESOTA — FALCONS: OUT: T Matt Gono (back). DNP: T Matt Gono (back). VIKINGS: OUT: CB Mike Hughes (knee). QUESTIONABLE: TE Tyler Conklin (ribs), WR Stefon Diggs (hamstring). LIMITED: TE Tyler Conklin (ribs), WR Stefon Diggs (hamstring), CB Mike Hughes (knee). FULL: CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring), LB Kentrell Brothers (wrist), DE Everson Griffen (elbow), DT Linval Joseph (shoulder), T Brian O’Neill (elbow).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — RAVENS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Marquise Brown (foot), CB Brandon Carr (hip), CB Cyrus Jones (finger), RB Patrick Ricard (foot). DNP: WR Marquise Brown (foot). FULL: CB Brandon Carr (hip), CB Cyrus Jones (finger), RB Patrick Ricard (foot). DOLPHINS: QUESTIONABLE: CB Johnson Bademosi (hip), DE Charles Harris (wrist), DE Trent Harris (foot), G Danny Isidora (hamstring), CB Bobby McCain (shoulder), WR Albert Wilson (hip, calf). DNP: DE Trent Harris (foot). LIMITED: CB Johnson Bademosi (hip), G Danny Isidora (hamstring), CB Bobby McCain (shoulder), WR Albert Wilson (hip, calf). FULL: DE Charles Harris (wrist).

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK JETS — BILLS: OUT: WR Andre Roberts (quadricep). DOUBTFUL: TE Tyler Kroft (foot). DNP: WR Andre Roberts (quadricep). LIMITED: TE Tyler Kroft (foot). JETS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Robby Anderson (calf), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), CB Trumaine Johnson (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Robby Anderson (calf), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), CB Trumaine Johnson (hamstring). FULL: DE John Franklin (foot), CB Nate Hairston (hip), CB Bennett Jackson (shoulder), LB Frankie Luvu (hand), DT Steve McLendon (wrist), S Rontez Miles (hip), G Kelechi Osemele (chest), T Brandon Shell (knee), G Brian Winters (shoulder).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — BENGALS: OUT: T Cordy Glenn (concussion), WR A.J. Green (ankle), RB Trayveon Williams (foot). DOUBTFUL: WR Auden Tate (knee). DNP: T Cordy Glenn (concussion), WR A.J. Green (ankle), RB Trayveon Williams (foot). LIMITED: WR Auden Tate (knee). FULL: DT Andrew Brown (quadricep), S Clayton Fejedelem (ankle), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (achilles), WR John Ross (hamstring). SEAHAWKS: OUT: DE L.J. Collier (ankle), C Joey Hunt (ankle), WR David Moore (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: G Mike Iupati (foot).

DETROIT LIONS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — LIONS: QUESTIONABLE: LB Jarrad Davis (ankle), DE Da’Shawn Hand (elbow), CB Rashaan Melvin (knee), C Frank Ragnow (ankle). LIMITED: LB Jarrad Davis (ankle), DE Da’Shawn Hand (elbow), CB Rashaan Melvin (knee), C Frank Ragnow (ankle). FULL: DE Trey Flowers (shoulder). CARDINALS: OUT: G Lamont Gaillard (knee), T Marcus Gilbert (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Haason Reddick (knee), LB Ezekiel Turner (hand). DNP: G Lamont Gaillard (knee), T Marcus Gilbert (knee), LB Terrell Suggs (not injury related). LIMITED: LB Haason Reddick (knee), LB Ezekiel Turner (hand).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — COLTS: OUT: DE Jabaal Sheard (knee), RB Jonathan Williams (rib). QUESTIONABLE: DE Kemoko Turay (neck), RB Jordan Wilkins (ankle). DNP: T Anthony Castonzo (not injury related), WR T.Y. Hilton (not injury related), DE Justin Houston (not injury related), DE Jabaal Sheard (knee), DE Kemoko Turay (neck), RB Jonathan Williams (rib). FULL: WR Devin Funchess (back), S Clayton Geathers (not injury related), CB Kenny Moore (thumb), RB Jordan Wilkins (ankle). CHARGERS: OUT: CB Trevor Williams (quadricep). DOUBTFUL: LB Jatavis Brown (ankle), WR Geremy Davis (hamstring), S Roderic Teamer (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: K Michael Badgley (right groin), LB Denzel Perryman (ankle), LB Drue Tranquill (back). DNP: LB Jatavis Brown (ankle), WR Geremy Davis (hamstring), S Roderic Teamer (hamstring), CB Trevor Williams (quadricep). LIMITED: K Michael Badgley (right groin), LB Denzel Perryman (ankle). FULL: DE Isaac Rochell (ribs), LB Drue Tranquill (back).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — CHIEFS: QUESTIONABLE: S Jordan Lucas (back), DT Xavier Williams (illness). DNP: S Jordan Lucas (back), DT Xavier Williams (illness). FULL: S Tyrann Mathieu (shoulder), S Armani Watts (shoulder), RB Darrel Williams (shoulder), TE Deon Yelder (ankle). JAGUARS: OUT: T Cedric Ogbuehi (hamstring), TE Josh Oliver (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: T Cam Robinson (knees). QUESTIONABLE: DT Marcell Dareus (elbow). DNP: T Cedric Ogbuehi (hamstring), TE Josh Oliver (hamstring), T Cam Robinson (knees). LIMITED: DT Marcell Dareus (elbow). FULL: LB D.J. Alexander (hamstring), QB Nick Foles (abdomen), WR Marqise Lee (knee), DE Lerentee McCray (ankle), LB Quincy Williams (knee).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — RAMS: No Report. PANTHERS: OUT: DE Bruce Irvin (hamstring), T Greg Little (concussion). DNP: DE Bruce Irvin (hamstring), T Greg Little (concussion). FULL: G Trai Turner (groin).

NEW YORK GIANTS at DALLAS COWBOYS — GIANTS: OUT: TE Garrett Dickerson (quadricep), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring). DNP: TE Garrett Dickerson (quadricep), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring). FULL: CB Antonio Hamilton (adductor), G Mike Remmers (illness, back). COWBOYS: OUT: LB Luke Gifford (ankle), S Darian Thompson (ankle), S Donovan Wilson (ankle). DNP: LB Luke Gifford (ankle), LB Sean Lee (knee, not injury related), S Darian Thompson (ankle), S Donovan Wilson (ankle). LIMITED: G Zack Martin (back). FULL: WR Amari Cooper (foot), DE Tyrone Crawford (hip), TE Blake Jarwin (foot), CB Byron Jones (hip), DE Demarcus Lawrence (shoulder), TE Dalton Schultz (ankle), T Tyron Smith (back).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — STEELERS: DOUBTFUL: S Sean Davis (ankle). DNP: S Sean Davis (ankle). FULL: LB Mark Barron (not injury related). PATRIOTS: QUESTIONABLE: TE Matt LaCosse (ankle), S Obi Melifonwu (ankle), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring). LIMITED: TE Matt LaCosse (ankle), S Obi Melifonwu (ankle), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — 49ERS: OUT: WR Jalen Hurd (back), WR Trent Taylor (foot), CB Jimmie Ward (hand). QUESTIONABLE: DE Nick Bosa (ankle), C Weston Richburg (knee), CB Jason Verrett (ankle), CB K’Waun Williams (knee). DNP: WR Jalen Hurd (back), WR Trent Taylor (foot), CB Jimmie Ward (hand). LIMITED: DE Nick Bosa (ankle), C Weston Richburg (knee), CB Jason Verrett (ankle), CB K’Waun Williams (knee). FULL: DE Dee Ford (knee), WR Dante Pettis (groin), T Joe Staley (not injury related). BUCCANEERS: OUT: S Justin Evans (achilles), QB Blaine Gabbert (left shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: WR Mike Evans (illness). DNP: S Justin Evans (achilles), WR Mike Evans (illness), QB Blaine Gabbert (left shoulder). FULL: TE Antony Auclair (calf), LB Devante Bond (hamstring), TE Cameron Brate (calf), LB Lavonte David (calf), S Mike Edwards (hamstring), LB Demone Harris (illness), LB Anthony Nelson (knee), DT Vita Vea (knee).

TENNESSEE TITANS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — TITANS: OUT: LB Reggie Gilbert (knee). QUESTIONABLE: G Kevin Pamphile (knee). DNP: LB Reggie Gilbert (knee), G Kevin Pamphile (knee). FULL: T Jack Conklin (knee). BROWNS: QUESTIONABLE: LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring). FULL: WR Odell Beckham (hip), DT Devaroe Lawrence (shoulder).

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — REDSKINS: OUT: QB Colt McCoy (fibula), CB Fabian Moreau (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Caleb Brantley (foot), LB Cassanova McKinzy (concussion), TE Jordan Reed (concussion). DNP: QB Colt McCoy (fibula), CB Fabian Moreau (ankle). LIMITED: TE Jordan Reed (concussion). FULL: DE Caleb Brantley (foot), LB Shaun Dion Hamilton (chest), LB Cassanova McKinzy (concussion), WR Paul Richardson (quadricep). EAGLES: OUT: LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), T Jordan Mailata (back), QB Nate Sudfeld (left wrist). DNP: LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), T Jordan Mailata (back), QB Nate Sudfeld (left wrist). FULL: DE Derek Barnett (shoulder), G Brandon Brooks (achilles), S Rudy Ford (achilles), WR Alshon Jeffery (biceps), C Jason Kelce (not injury related).

Monday

DENVER BRONCOS at OAKLAND RAIDERS — BRONCOS: No Report. RAIDERS: DNP: Gabe Jackson (knee). LIMITED: DT Corey Liuget (knee), LB Nicholas Morrow (ankle), WR J.J. Nelson (ankle).

HOUSTON TEXANS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — TEXANS: LIMITED: WR Keke Coutee (ankle), C Greg Mancz (ankle). FULL: G Zach Fulton (toe), T Tytus Howard (finger), S Justin Reid (shoulder), DE Carlos Watkins (non-football injury). SAINTS: DNP: DE Mario Edwards (hamstring). LIMITED: DT Sheldon Rankins (achilles), LB Craig Robertson (hamstring). FULL: LB Alex Anzalone (shoulder), RB Zach Line (knee), RB Dwayne Washington (ankle, concussion).

