Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Week 1 ratings up 5 percent over last year

September 11, 2019 9:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

The NFL’s opening weekend to its 100th season delivered strong ratings for all games.

The league and Nielsen said Wednesday there was an average of 17.1 million viewers for games, which is a 5 percent increase over last year.

The New York Giants game against the Dallas Cowboys on Fox averaged 23.9 million, making it the network’s most-watched opener since 2016.

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” — Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots — as well as the Sept. 5 kickoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears each averaged 22.2 million. This is the first time both network games on opening weekend posted increases since 2015.

Advertisement

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” doubleheader was the most watched in four years. The early game between the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints was the most-watched program on cable Monday (13 million) while the Denver Broncos-Oakland Raiders game was second (10.6 million).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

CBS’ games, mostly in the 1 p.m. EDT window, were down 4 percent from last season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|13 Arctic Day 2019
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate