The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NHL Calendar

September 3, 2019
 
Sept. 15 — Preseason opens, Arizona at Vegas.

Oct. 2 — Regular season opens.

Oct. 26 — Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatchewan.

Nov. 18 — Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Toronto.

Jan. 1, 2020 — Winter Classic, Dallas vs. Nashville at Cotton Bowl, Dallas.

Jan. 26 — All-Star Game, St. Louis.

April 4 — Regular season ends.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

