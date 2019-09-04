Listen Live Sports

Nielsen’s top programs for Aug. 26-Sept. 1

September 4, 2019 5:55 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 26-Sept. 1. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 8.99 million.

2. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 8 million.

3. College Football: Oregon vs. Auburn, ABC, 6.86 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.24 million.

5. College Football: Oklahoma vs. Houston, ABC, 5.44 million.

6. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.11 million.

7. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 4.87 million

8. “Bachelor in Paradise” (Monday), ABC, 4.59 million.

9. “FBI,” CBS, 4.47 million.

10. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 4.29 million.

11. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 4.15 million.

12. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.01 million.

13. “Bachelor in Paradise” (Tuesday), ABC, 3.97 million.

14. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 3.89 million.

15. “The Big Bang Theory” (Monday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 3.64 million.

16. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 3.49 million.

17. “Bring the Funny,” NBC, 3.47 million.

18. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 3.43 million.

19. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.41 million.

20. “The Big Bang Theory” (Monday, 8:30 p.m.), CBS, 3.4 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by Fox Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

