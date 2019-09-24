Listen Live Sports

Nielsen’s top programs for Sept. 16-22

September 24, 2019 5:19 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Sept. 16-22. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: L.A. Rams at Cleveland, NBC, 18.59 million.

2. “Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 13.17 million.

3. NFL Football: Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, ESPN, 12.22 million.

4. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 10.22 million.

5. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 10.06 million.

6. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.93 million.

7. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 9.88 million.

8. College Football: Notre Dame at Georgia, CBS, 9.29 million.

9. “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC, 8.08 million.

10. “Emmy Awards,” Fox, 6.98 million.

11. “Monday Night Kickoff,” ESPN, 6.66 million.

12. NFL Football: Tennessee at Jacksonville, NFL Network, 6.34 million.

13. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.59 million.

14. “NFL Post-Game Show,” NFL Network, 5.45 million.

15. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.96 million.

16. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 4.93 million.

17. “FBI,” CBS, 4.66 million.

18. “Young Sheldon” (Thursday, 8:30 p.m.) CBS, 4.62 million.

19. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 4.43 million.

20. “Young Sheldon” (Thursday, 8 p.m.), 4.41 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by Fox Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

